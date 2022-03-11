Mithali Raj will set a new all-time record in the ICC Women's World Cup when India face off against the West Indies in their upcoming match on Saturday. The 39-year-old is one match away from captaining the most matches in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup history. She is one game away from breaking former Australian women's team captain Belinda Clark's record of 23 games. Mithali has captained India in 23 World Cup matches, bagging 14 wins, eight wins and one no result. Mithali will be hoping to cap the record with a win against the West Indies, with India having lost one match and won one in the ongoing tournament so far.

India defeated Pakistan in their tournament opener but crashed to a heavy defeat vs New Zealand in their next game, losing their 62 runs.

New Zealand posted 260 for nine in 50 overs to set a target of 261 runs for India. Amy Satterthwaite top-scored for her side with a knock of 75 runs off 84 balls. Meanwhile, Amelia Kerr hammered 50 runs off 64 deliveries.

Pooja Vastrakar took four wickets for the Indian bowling department and was in good form. Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Gayakward also bagged two dismissals.

Chasing a target of 261, India were bowled out for 198 in 46.4 overs. Despite a knock of 71 runs off 63 balls by Harmanpreet Kaur, India failed to seal a win at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Mithali managed to register 31 runs off 56 balls.

Lea Tahuhu was in good form for New Zealand and bagged three wickets, as did Kerr.