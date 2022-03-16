India might have lost their ICC Women's World Cup match against England by four wickets on Wednesday, but the game saw Jhulan Goswami go past the 250 ODI wickets mark. As a result, she became the first player in the history of women's cricket to achieve the feat. Known as the best pacer to ever grace the field, Jhulan has been enjoying a great run with the bowl off late and Twitter took notice of her special achievements, and the praise was unanimous. With the defeat against England, India remains with four points from four games and the side is positioned at the third spot in the World Cup points table.

Here is how the world reacted to Jhulan Goswami going past the 250 ODI wickets mark:

"100 ODI wickets meets 250 ODI wickets. Congratulations to @JhulanG10 on an unbelievable achievement. A warrior. A legend of the game. An inspiration to so many young girls who want to play cricket," official handle of England Cricket tweeted.

100 ODI wickets meets 250 ODI wickets



Congratulations to @JhulanG10 on an unbelievable achievement. A warrior. A legend of the game. An inspiration to so many young girls who want to play cricket.

"What a player. #GOAT???? no one's catching up that 250 any time soon. Skill level," tweeted one fan.

What a player. #GOAT???? no one's catching up that 250 any time soon. Skill level

One fan labelled Jhulan Goswami better than Pakistan great Wasim Akram. "Better than wasim Akram," tweeted the fan.

Better than wasim Akram

"I'm biggest fan of jhulan is she is inspiration for young girls out there want to be fast bowler mostly importantly she is down to earth what a legend," tweeted another user.

I'm biggest fan of jhulan is she is inspiration for young girls out there want to be fast bowler mostly importantly she is down to earth what a legend

Team India will next square off against table-toppers Australia on Saturday in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. A win against Meg Lanning's side will go a long way in easing out India's path for the semi-finals.