Mithali Raj-led India will take on Australia in their fifth game of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at the Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday. India currently have two wins and two losses in four games and a win against Australia will keep the hopes intact of reaching the semi-finals. Right now, Mithali and team are at the fourth spot in the points table. The side had last suffered a defeat against England in the competition.

West Indies' win over Bangladesh on Friday sent India down to the fourth spot in the points table, making their next outing against the mighty Australians, who are yet to lose a match in this tournament, all the more crucial.

Where will India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland.

When will the India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played on Saturday, March 19.

What time will India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup match begin?

The India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup match will begin at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup match?

The India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup match?

The live streaming for India vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)