India are currently facing South Africa in a must-win game in the ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday. Mithali Raj and co need to win this game to seal a semi-final spot while a loss will see them being knocked out. Batting first, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana scored half-centuries to help India to post 274/7 in the allotted 50 overs. Defending the total will require Team India to be at their best and this is what Harmanpreet Kaur did to get the better of Lizelle Lee.

In the fifth over of the South African innings, bowled by Meghna Singh, Lizelle Lee went for a risky single but Harmanpreet was fully alert and managed a direct-hit to send Lee packing.

Laura Wolvaardt clipped the ball to mid-wicket's right. Harmanpreet moved quickly, picked up the ball and scored a direct-hit to catch the Lee well short of her crease.

Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's splendid direct-hit to dismiss Lizelle Lee:

In the ongoing match, India won the toss and batted first. The side posted 274/7 in the allotted 50 overs. Shafali, Mithali and Mandhana all scored half-centuries.

Mandhana was the top-scorer with a knock of 71.

If India fail to defend 274, West Indies will be the fourth team to qualify for the semi-finals apart from Australia, South Africa, and England. If India restrict South Africa to 173 or below, then they will finish at the third spot in the points table.