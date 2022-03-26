ICC Women's World Cup 2022 hosts New Zealand finished their journey in the tournament on a high as they defeated Pakistan by 71 runs at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Despite the win, the White Ferns failed to qualify for the semi-finals and ended with six points that included three wins and four defeats. Pakistan, on the other hand, also ended their World Cup, having won one game and lost six matches. New Zealand are currently ranked sixth while Pakistan occupy the bottom-most spot with just two points.

Here is the updated points table after New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match:

1. Australia (P7 W7 L0; Points 14; NRR +1.283)

2. South Africa (P6 W4 L1; Points 9; NRR +0.092)

3. West Indies (P7 W3 L3; Points 7; NRR -0.890)

4. England (P6 W3 L3; Points 6; NRR +0.778)

5. India (P6 W3 L3; Points 6; NRR +0.768)

6. New Zealand (P7 W3 L4; Points 6; NRR +0.027)

7. Bangladesh (P6 W1 L5; Points 2; NRR -0.809)

8. Pakistan (P7 W1 L6; Points 2; NRR -1.313)

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and opted to bowl.

The decision seemed to be the correct one as the bowlers removed opposition captain Sophie Devine for 12 runs. Amelia Kerr (24) and Amy Satterthwaite (0) fell to Nida Dar as Pakistan looked in control.

However, opener Suzie Bates occupied the crease with full authority and scored a magnificent ton (126) to propel New Zealand to 265 for eight.

Nida Dar ended with three wickets.

In reply, Pakistan were rocked with two early wickets but Muneeba Ali (29), Bismah Maroof (38) and Nida Dar (50) played valuable knocks to help the team recover.

Despite Pakistan batters' resistance, Hannah Rowe went through the batting line-up and registered a fabulous fifer to help the hosts get over the line.

Rowe ended with figures of 5/55 in 10 overs.