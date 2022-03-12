India registered a comprehensive 155-run win over the West Indies in their third match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. It was an all-round performance from the Mithali Raj-led side as West Indies unbeaten run in the tournament came to an end. India rode on centuries from Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) to post a total of 317 for eight in 50 overs. The bowlers then did the job after a shaky start, which saw the West Indies collect 100 runs for the first wicket stand.

Sneh Rana took three wickets while Meghna Singh bagged two wickets as West Indies could only add 62 runs, and were eventually bowled out for 162.

Deandra Dottin top-scored for the West Indies with a fine 62.

With India registering their second win of the tournament, here's how the ICC Women's World Cup points table looks:

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table:

1. India (P3 W2 L1: Points 4; NRR +1.33)

2. Australia (P2 W2 L0: Points 4; NRR +1.06)

3. New Zealand (P3 W2 L1: Points 4; NRR +0.79)

4. South Africa (P2 W2 L0: Points 4; NRR +0.38)

5. West Indies (P3 W2 L1: Points 4; NRR -0.96)

6. England (P2 W0 L2: Points 0; NRR -0.19)

7. Bangladesh (P2 W0 L2: Points 0; NRR -0.92)

8. Pakistan (P3 W0 L3; Points 0; NRR -1.27)

In the next match, New Zealand will take on Trans-Tasman rivals Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

Both teams will look to reach the summit of the points table ahead of India, who will next take on struggling England on Wednesday, March 16.