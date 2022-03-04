India and Pakistan will square off against each other at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in their opening game of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday. The Indian women's cricket team will be hoping to make it one step further this time around, having finished as the runners-up in the 2017 mega event, losing the title to England women's team. For the likes of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, this could prove to be a perfect swan song as they move into the twilights of their cricketing career. However, India could get immense competition from teams like Australia, hosts New Zealand, Pakistan and England.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

When will the India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played on Sunday, March 6.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup match will begin at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)