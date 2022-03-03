The Indian women's cricket team will be hoping to make it one step further this time around in the upcoming 2022 ICC Women's World Cup beginning March 4. India finished as the runners-up in the 2017 mega event, losing the title to England women's team. For the likes of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, this could prove to be a perfect swan song as they move into the twilights of their cricketing career. However, India could get immense competition from teams like Australia, hosts New Zealand, Pakistan and England.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, here is the full schedule of the India women's cricket team matches at the upcoming 2022 ICC Women's World Cup:

Pakistan vs India (6.30 am), March 6, Tauranga

India vs New Zealand (6.30 am), March 10, Hamilton

India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am), March 12, Hamilton

India vs England (6.30 am), March 16, Wellington

India vs Australia (6.30 am), March 19, Auckland

India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am), March 22, Hamilton

India vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 27, Wellington