ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, New Zealand Women vs Australia Women: Live Cricket Score And Updates
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, New Zealand Women vs Australia Women: New Zealand face Australia in their upcoming League Stage fixture at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
Women's World Cup Live: New Zealand face Australia in their upcoming fixture.© AFP
New Zealand face Australia in their upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup League Stage fixture at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, on Sunday. The White Ferns have won two out of three fixtures in the ongoing tournament and are currently third in the table. Meanwhile, Australia have won both their fixtures and are in second position in the standings. Both sides have already faced each other in a warm-up match, where New Zealand won the match by nine wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Live Score, Live Updates, Basin Reserve, Wellington
Match 11, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 13, 2022
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The 2022 Women's World Cup is swiftly underway and the points table is starting to take shape. In match number 11, the hosts New Zealand Women take on Australia Women to reignite the Trans-Tasmanian rivalry. Both teams sit on 4 points with a couple of wins but the hosts have played a game more. New Zealand succumbed to a shock narrow loss in the tournament opener against West Indies but since then they have pulled up their socks and look a formidable side. After making short work of Bangladesh, they put on a commanding display against India. Everyone in the top four has got atleast one good score in the tournament and their pacers certainly found their mojo back in the last game. Talking about their rivals, they simply are the team to beat. After escaping defeat against arch-rivals England in their opening fixture, the Aussies sealed an easy win over Pakistan and their top order too has runs on the board. Leggie Alana King continues to impress and with Alyssa Healy firing the hosts will be very aware of the threat this Aussie side possesses. Australia will certainly look to make it 3 wins out of 3 but don't count the White Ferns out of the contest just yet as they possess enough talent in their ranks to defeat any team. This match though means a bit more to the hosts as they have already lost once and will not want to slip up at this stage of the competition when the other sides are hot on their heels. So will the Aussies run rampant again? Or will the hosts taste victory against their neighbours?