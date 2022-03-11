Story ProgressBack to home
ICC Women's World Cup, India vs West Indies: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
ICC Cricket World Cup, India Women vs West Indies Women Live: India will be aiming for a win against West Indies in their league stage fixture at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Women's World Cup Live: India face West Indies in their league stage game in Hamilton.© AFP
India face West Indies in their upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup fixture at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Saturday. India will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after losing their second league stage fixture to New Zealand by a huge margin, after defeating Pakistan in their opener. India had a poor batting display against the White Ferns, losing by 62 runs. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will be hoping to improve their performance in the next match. Meanwhile, West Indies have won both their matches, registering wins against New Zealand and England. With two points at stake, both sides will be aiming for a win in Hamilton. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, League Stage, Seddon Park, Hamilton
Match 10, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 12, 2022
WI-W
IN-W
Seddon Park, Hamilton
The 2022 Women's World Cup is catching fire and the matches just keep on coming thick and fast. It's time now for Match number 10 where West Indies Women will take on India Women in Hamilton. Both sides started off their campaign in fine fashion with victories but only the Windies went on to win both their opening encounters. The Stafanie Taylor led side is showing some great grit and determination to pull off upset after upset and with another victory here, they could be well on course of qualifying for the semi-finals. A couple of individuals have certainly performed exceptionally well but as a team, they seem to have a certain cohesiveness that helps them in pressure situations. Hayley Matthews continues to impress with both the bat and the ball and the experienced players like the skipper Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Anisa Mohammed stepped up at the right moment to clinch victory against England last time around. Well, it's been a mixed bag of a start from India and after that thumping victory over rivals Pakistan, one would have expected a much better performance against the hosts. Instead, they succumbed to a fifth defeat in 6 matches in less than a month to the same opposition. Shafali Verma was left out of the playing XI but that didn't solve India's top order woes and the bowling was a bit below par as well. Pooja Vastrakar though was impressive and the biggest positive for India was Harmanpreet Kaur having a solid outing with the bat, which gives that middle order a substantial boost. West Indies Women are certainly the in-form side in the competition but on their day, India Women can beat the best of teams. So, will the Windies continue their fine form? Or will India be able to step up and show their class?