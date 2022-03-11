India face West Indies in their upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup fixture at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Saturday. India will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after losing their second league stage fixture to New Zealand by a huge margin, after defeating Pakistan in their opener. India had a poor batting display against the White Ferns, losing by 62 runs. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will be hoping to improve their performance in the next match. Meanwhile, West Indies have won both their matches, registering wins against New Zealand and England. With two points at stake, both sides will be aiming for a win in Hamilton. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, League Stage, Seddon Park, Hamilton