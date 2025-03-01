South Africa cruised into the Champions Trophy semifinals in dominant fashion, defeating England by seven wickets to top Group B here on Saturday. Opting to bat, England were bundled out for 179 in 38.2 overs as South Africa's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance. With the modest target ensuring their semifinal berth by the innings break, the Proteas comfortably chased it down in 29.1 overs to finish with five points, two ahead of Australia. They will now face the Group A runners-up in the semifinals, with India and New Zealand set to battle for Group A placings in Dubai on Sunday.

Rassie van der Dussen anchored the chase with a composed 72 not out off 86 balls (6x4, 3x6), while Heinrich Klaasen, returning from injury, smashed a fluent 64 off 56 balls (11x4) in a 127 run stand.

England's total of 179 is the lowest total by a team in a completed innings in Champions Trophy 2025. Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen started off with three wickets in the powerplay, sending back Phil Salt, Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett. Jansen then contributed with two catches as well, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

This was also Jos Buttler's final game as England's white-ball captain.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj took two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/35 in 10 overs. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder also showed off his prowess, taking three wickets to pin England down to 179.

In the run chase, South Africa lost Tristan Stubbs for a duck. It was the first time in his professional career that Stubbs opened the batting. Ryan Rickelton was dismissed after a good start (27), before Klaasen and van der Dussen ensured South Africa cruised to victory.

Brief Scores: England 179; 38.3 overs (Joe Root 37; Marco Jansen 3/39, Wiaan Mulder 3/25, Keshav Maharaj 2/35) lost to South Africa 181/3; 29.1 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 72, Heinrich Klaasen 64) by seven wickets.