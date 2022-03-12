India skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday scripted a massive record in the ongoing Women's World Cup. With India electing to bat against West Indies in their third match of the tournament at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, Raj has now made the most appearances as captain in Women's World Cup history. She went past former Australian women's team captain Belinda Clark, who had captained in 23 matches. So far, Mithali has captained India in 23 World Cup matches, bagging 14 wins, eight wins and one no result.

Mithali will be hoping to cap the record with a win over the West Indies, with India having lost one match and won one in the ongoing tournament so far.

India defeated Pakistan in their tournament opener but crashed to a heavy defeat vs New Zealand in their next game, losing their 62 runs.

New Zealand posted 260 for nine in 50 overs to set a target of 261 runs for India. Amy Satterthwaite top-scored for her side with a knock of 75 runs off 84 balls. Meanwhile, Amelia Kerr hammered 50 runs off 64 deliveries.

Pooja Vastrakar took four wickets for the Indian bowling department and was in good form. Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Gayakward also bagged two dismissals.

Chasing a target of 261, India were bowled out for 198 in 46.4 overs. Despite a knock of 71 runs off 63 balls by Harmanpreet Kaur, India failed to seal a win at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Mithali managed to register 31 runs off 56 balls.

Lea Tahuhu was in good form for New Zealand and bagged three wickets, as did Kerr.