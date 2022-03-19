Australia defeated India by six wickets in their league stage fixture to become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of this year's ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The Aussies also broke the record for the highest successful run-chase in the tournament's history, surpassing the one they had set against Sri Lanka in the tournament's 2017 edition. Chasing a target of 278 runs, Australia reached 280 for four with three ball to spare.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table:

1. Australia (P5 W5 L0; Points 10; NRR +1.424)

2. South Africa (P4 W4 L0; Points 8; NRR +0.226)

3. West Indies (P5 W3 L2; Points 6; NRR -0.930)

4. India (P5 W2 L3; Points 4; NRR

5. New Zealand (P5 W2 L3; Points 4; NRR -0.216)

6. England (P4 W1 L3; Points 2; NRR +0.351)

7. Bangladesh (P4 W1 L3; Points 2; NRR -0.342)

8. Pakistan (P4 W0 L4; Points 0; NRR -0.996)

After this defeat, India are still in fourth position with four points. Meanwhile, South Africa are second with eight points and West Indies are third with six.

Australia occupy top spot and have already qualified for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are in fifth position with four points and have played the same amount of games as fourth-placed India. England are sixth with two points and Bangladesh are seventh with two points.

Pakistan are bottom of the standings with zero wins and zero points.