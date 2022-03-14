Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs West Indies, Women's World Cup, Live Cricket Updates
AUSW vs WIW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: Australia won their third consecutive game in the ongoing Women's World Cup, and will look to make that four on the trot when they face West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday.
Women's WC Live: Australia face West Indies at Basin Reserve in Wellington.© AFP
AUSW vs WIW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: Australia won their third consecutive game in the ongoing Women's World Cup, and will look to make that four on the trot when they face West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways after India haulted their progress in the previous match. Australia currently sit at the top of the table, and are currently one of the two teams who are yet to taste defeat so far in the competition, alongside South Africa. The Windies will look to cause another upset, having already defeated New Zealand and England. (SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Women's World Cup match between Australia and West Indies from the Basin Reserve in Wellington
Match 14, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 15, 2022
AU-W
WI-W
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is up and running, and all the matches are coming thick and fast. We are now into match number 14 of this mega event which sees the mighty, Australia Women take on West Indies Women at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Australia Women have looked like a formidable unit so far. They have won all their 3 games and are comfortably stationed at the top of the table. Australia Women just keeping better with each game, they are coming into this game after a convincing win over New Zealand Women. They have great batting depth and numerous bowling options which makes them one of the strongest sides in this tournament. We have witnessed experienced players like Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, and young players like Darcie Brown step up and cause a lot of trouble. However, Ellyse Perry will be the player who will prove to be a real threat to the opposition. She has been phenomenal with the bat and ball and will continue to display her magic. Meg Lanning and her troops will stick to their plans and continue to play as a unit and they will be eyeing their fourth win on the trot. West Indies Women, on the other hand, started the tournament by winning their first two games, but they are coming into this game after suffering their first loss of the tournament against India Women. Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews are the players who have looked in fine touch, they have been chipping in with vital runs and will want to do the same. However, it's their middle-order that has been a bit of a concern for them and they will want to step up this time. West Indies Women do have a quality bowling attack as well and we have seen how dangerous they can be. They will have to be at their absolute best this time since they will be up against one of the strongest teams. They probably face their toughest challenge, and they will need to put their best foot forward and bounce back to winning ways. Will Australia Women continue their domination? Or will West Indies Women come out on top? We will find out soon.