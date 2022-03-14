AUSW vs WIW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: Australia won their third consecutive game in the ongoing Women's World Cup, and will look to make that four on the trot when they face West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways after India haulted their progress in the previous match. Australia currently sit at the top of the table, and are currently one of the two teams who are yet to taste defeat so far in the competition, alongside South Africa. The Windies will look to cause another upset, having already defeated New Zealand and England. (SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Women's World Cup match between Australia and West Indies from the Basin Reserve in Wellington