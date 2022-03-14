After registering a three-wicket win in their third match against England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, the South African women's cricket team climbed to second spot in the points table in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The top spot is held by Australia, who have a better net-run-rate while India were pushed one place down to the third place. An all-round performance from South Africa helped them beat defending champions England, who have lost all three matches they have played so far.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table:

1. Australia (P3 W3 L0: Points 6; NRR +1.62)

2. South Africa (P3 W3 L0: Points 6; NRR +0.28)

3. India (P3 W2 L1: Points 4; NRR +1.33)

4. New Zealand (P4 W2 L2: Points 4; NRR -0.25)

5. West Indies (P3 W2 L1: Points 4; NRR -0.96)

6. Bangladesh (P3 W1 L2: Points 2; NRR -0.47)

7. England (P3 W0 L3: Points 0; NRR -0.15)

8. Pakistan (P4 W0 L4; Points 0; NRR -0.99)

South Africa Women won the toss and opted to bowl, a decision which was proven right by their bowlers. Except opener Tammy Beaumont (62 runs off 97 balls) and Amy Ellen Jones (53 runs off 74 balls), no other batter could put up a fight against an inspired South African bowling line-up.

Marizanne Kapp took a superb five-wicket haul to rattle England.

In reply, Laura Wolvaardt scored a splendid half-century to help the team chase down the 236-run target with four balls to spare.

In the other match played between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, the former registered their first win of the tournament as they defeated Pakistan by nine runs.

Bangladesh, currently, stand sixth in the points table while England and Pakistan take the seventh and eighth spot respectively.