WI vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Ireland won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in a Women's T20 World Cup Group B match at the Newlands in Cape Town. Both teams have lost their first two matches, and now stare at early exit from the tournament. Earlier in the day, New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by 71 runs in a Group A match at the same venue. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Ireland, straight from Newlands in Cape Town

Featured Video Of The Day

Women's Premier League: All You Need To Know