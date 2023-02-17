Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Ireland Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs West Indies
WI vs IRE, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: Ireland won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in aWomen's T20 World Cup Group B match at the Newlands in Cape Town
Women's T20 World Cup Live: Ireland and West Indies square off in a must-win game.© AFP
WI vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Ireland won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in a Women's T20 World Cup Group B match at the Newlands in Cape Town. Both teams have lost their first two matches, and now stare at early exit from the tournament. Earlier in the day, New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by 71 runs in a Group A match at the same venue. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Ireland, straight from Newlands in Cape Town
Match 13, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 17, 2023
Play In Progress
WI-W
IRE-W
90/2 (12.3)
Newlands, Cape Town
Ireland Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.2
Batsman
Gaby Lewis
22 (24)
Bowler
Shamilia Connell
13/2 (2.3)
Hayley Matthews
28/0 (3)
WI vs NZ, Women's T20 WC Live Scorecard
1 run.
No ball and Six!
A bit short, outside off. Orla Prendergast hangs back to cut it past cover. One taken.
Fuller, attacking the stumps. Orla Prendergast is solid in his defense.
On off, defended out.
Flat and straight, on middle. Orla Prendergast defends it to the right of the bowler.
It is short, outside off. Orla Prendergast dabs it down to third man and takes two runs.
FOUR! What a hit! It is full and on off. Orla Prendergast comes down the track and carves it past mid off for a cracking boundary.
Floated and full, on off. Orla Prendergast plays it gently to covers and crosses.
On the pads, tucked to the leg side for another single.
Orla Prendergast now rotates the strike as she knocks this full ball to the off side.
A single now as this is tapped to covers.
On off, driven to covers.
Floated and full, outside off. Lewis shuffles and tries to sweep it away but misses.
Two more runs this time as this is punched past point.
Orla Prendergast pulls this short one to wide of long on for a brace.
On off, defended out.
FOUR! Very full and outside off. Orla Prendergast steers it past backward point for four runs.
Short again, on off. Lewis pulls it away but it comes off the toe-end. It lands short of the long off fielder. One taken.
Shorter and on off, punched to cover for a single.