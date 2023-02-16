Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: Australia Aim To Continue Momentum vs Sri Lanka
SL vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup Live: Sri Lanka will be going up against Australia in their next Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday
SL vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup Live: Australia will look to stay on top of points table© AFP
SL vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates:Sri Lanka will be going up against Australia in their next Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday at the St George's Park, Gqeberha. Sri Lanka defeated South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two games and began their campaign on a winning note. On the other hand, Australia also have a similar run in the tournament so far as they have also defeated New Zealand and Bangladesh and have claimed the top-spot in the Group A points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Australia, straight from St George's Park in Gqeberha.
Match 11, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 16, 2023
Play In Progress
SL-W
44/1 (6.4)
AUS-W
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.6
Batsman
Harshitha Madavi
23 (19)
Vishmi Gunaratne
4* (5)
Bowler
Megan Schutt
14/0 (2)
Ellyse Perry
8/1 (1.4)
SLW vs AUSW, Women's T20 World Cup Live
1 run.
Four!
No run.
Length delivery just outside off, Vishmi Gunaratne gets a thickish inside edge as it runs towards deep fine leg for a single.
On a length shaping in towards the batter, Vishmi Gunaratne has blocked this out from the inner edge of her bat.
Megan Schutt to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
Shortish and angling down the leg side, it's tucked behind square leg for one. End of a successful over from Perry.
OUT! CAUGHT! Grace Harris has pulled off an absolute blinder. It's a massive breakthrough as well, as the prolific run-scorer of Sri Lanka Women is on her way back. Ellyse Perry lands it on a length, around middle and off, Chamari Athapaththu runs down the track for a big shot but mistimes her aerial shot behind the bowler. Grace Harris, stationed at mid on, reacts to her right, covers a lot of ground and then puts in a dive to complete a stunning catch. Well done! Vishmi Gunaratne is the new batter.
On a good length around middle, Chamari Athapaththu stays back and defends it with an angled bat to cover-point.
Short again, wide outside off, Harshitha Madavi reaches out and chops it down to third man. They take a single.
A touch short and outside off, angling away, Madavi stays back and guides it to point.
Back of a length, around off, Madavi turns and pulls but finds short mid-wicket.
Ellyse Perry comes into the attack.
Fires it flat and short around middle and leg, Chamari goes back and defends it on the leg side. 8 from the over!
SIX! Here comes the first maximum of the game. Extra flight this time, full and around off, Chamari Athapaththu gets the chance to get inside the line of this delivery and launches it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Flatter again, short and on off, punched back to the bowler.
Flatter this time, a touch shorter around leg, Chamari hangs back to flick but misses and is hit on the thigh pad.
Loopy and full, around off, Madavi sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
Aerial but safe! Lucky for the Lankan skipper. Ashleigh Gardner fires it full and around leg, Chamari Athapaththu goes down for the slog sweep but gets a top edge. It flies behind the keeper and they cross.
Ashleigh Gardner is back on.