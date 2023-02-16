SL vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates:Sri Lanka will be going up against Australia in their next Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday at the St George's Park, Gqeberha. Sri Lanka defeated South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two games and began their campaign on a winning note. On the other hand, Australia also have a similar run in the tournament so far as they have also defeated New Zealand and Bangladesh and have claimed the top-spot in the Group A points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Australia, straight from St George's Park in Gqeberha.

