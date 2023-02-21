SA vs BAN, Women's T20 World Cup Match, Live Updates:South Africa has been asked to bowl first against Bangladesh in a Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday at the Newlands, Cape Town. Bangladesh have lost their all three previous matches in the group stage and have been disqualified from the race of the semi-finals. However, this clash is a crucial one for the Proteas as they will be entering the semi-finals, if they register a win over Bangladesh. South Africa's entry into the semis will close the gates for New Zealand. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh, straight from Newlands in Cape Town

