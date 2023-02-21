Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Live Score Updates: Bangladesh Opt To Bat
SA vs BAN, Women's T20 World Cup, Live: South Africa will bowl first against Bangladesh in their next Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday
SA vs BAN, Women's T20 World Cup Live: South Africa eye semi-finals spot© AFP
SA vs BAN, Women's T20 World Cup Match, Live Updates:South Africa has been asked to bowl first against Bangladesh in a Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday at the Newlands, Cape Town. Bangladesh have lost their all three previous matches in the group stage and have been disqualified from the race of the semi-finals. However, this clash is a crucial one for the Proteas as they will be entering the semi-finals, if they register a win over Bangladesh. South Africa's entry into the semis will close the gates for New Zealand. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh, straight from Newlands in Cape Town
Match 20, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 21, 2023
Play In Progress
SA-W
BD-W
59/3 (12.5)
Newlands, Cape Town
Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.6
Batsman
Nigar Sultana
16 (23)
Shorna Akter
2* (2)
Bowler
Nonkululeko Mlaba
11/1 (2.5)
Chloe Tryon
14/0 (2)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SAW vs BANW, Women's T20 World Cup Live
1 run.
1 run.
Loopy and full, around off, Sultana drives it through cover-point for a single.
A gentle arm ball around off, Shorna pushes it off the inner half to long on. She gets off the mark with a run.
Sobhana Mostary departs after a good knock of 27. Shorna Akter walks in next.
OUT! BOWLED! Nonkululeko Mlaba returns for another over and strikes with her first delivery. Delivers an arm ball, full and around off, Sobhana Mostary goes down to heave it over the leg side but fails to connect. The ball skids on and disturbs the stumps. The set batter is dismissed and that ends a 32-run partnership.
FOUR! Superb shot! Flighted around off, very full in length, Nigar Sultana goes aerial and thumps it inside-out over extra cover.
Bowls it short again, Sobhana pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Short and close to off, Mostary goes back and cuts it to point.
Wide! Loopy and full, down the leg side, Sobhana tries to sweep but misses. 50 up!
Loopy around off, Sultana plays the reverse sweep to short third man for a single.
Dropped! Flighted and full, landing on middle, Mostary slogs it over mid-wicket and Tazmin Brits puts down a sitter in the deep. They cross for a single.
Short in length and close to off, Mostary goes on the back foot and taps it down to backward point.
Angling down the leg side, the batter fails to flick and it goes off her pads to square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
Eases a full ball through backward point for a single.
Digs it in short, outside off, Mostary controls the bounce well and runs it down to third man for a run.
Short and around off, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
Full and outside off, driven to deep cover for a single.
On middle, worked towards mid-wicket for a single.
Drinks break. Slow going from Bangladesh Women but they have done well to not lose more than two wickets so far. They will look to up the scoring rate in the coming overs and Sobhana Mostary will have to take the lead. Skipper Nigar Sultana can bat deep and that should be the plan. For South Africa Women, it will be all about keeping a firm hand on the scoring rate and not allow any momentum to the batting team.