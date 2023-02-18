SA vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to against South Africa in a crunch Group A encounter at the St Geroge's Park in Gqeberha. Alyssa Healy is out injured due a quad strain and is replaced by Annabel Sutherland in the playing XI. With three wins out of as many outings, Australia sit top of Group A, while South Africa, following their shock defeat to Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, are third with two points so far. Earlier in the day, England defeated India by 11 runs in a possible group-deciding game at the same venue. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Highlights of the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Australia from St George's Park in Gqeberha

Featured Video Of The Day

India Vs Australia: Pujara's 100th Test