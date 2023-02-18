Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates
SA vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to against South Africa in a crunch Group A encounter at the St Geroge's Park in Gqeberha
Women's T20 WC Live: Hosts South Africa take on defending champions Australia.© AFP
SA vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to against South Africa in a crunch Group A encounter at the St Geroge's Park in Gqeberha. Alyssa Healy is out injured due a quad strain and is replaced by Annabel Sutherland in the playing XI. With three wins out of as many outings, Australia sit top of Group A, while South Africa, following their shock defeat to Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, are third with two points so far. Earlier in the day, England defeated India by 11 runs in a possible group-deciding game at the same venue. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Highlights of the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Australia from St George's Park in Gqeberha
Match 15, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 18, 2023
Play In Progress
SA-W
0/0 (0.0)
AUS-W
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
Batsman
Laura Wolvaardt
0* (0)
Tazmin Brits
0 (0)
Bowler
Megan Schutt
0/0 (0)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SA vs AUS, Women's T20 WC Live Scorecard
Right then, we are done with the pre-match proceedings. Both teams make their way in the middle.
We are a few minutes away from the start of the game as both teams stride out in the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Australia's first, followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
Australia Women (Playing XI) - Beth Mooney (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland (In for Alyssa Healy), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
South Africa Women (Playing XI) - Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas (In for Ayabonga Khaka), Nonkululeko Mlaba.
TOSS - Australia Women win the toss and they will BOWL first.
The result of the previous game just came out and it is England Women that continue their winning run in this tournament. They beat India Women by 11 runs to take the top spot in Group B. Australia Women and England Women are the only two sides in this campign who are yet to suffer a defeat.
South Africa Women lost their first game against Sri Lanka Women but bounced back and thrashed New Zealand Women in their second game. They won the game by a margin of 65 runs and will look to carry on with the momentum. Sune Luus will be hoping to win this game and claw their way up in the points table. Can they pull up a shocker against the mighty Aussies? Let's find out. Toss and team news to follow shortly...
Hello, and a warm welcome to the 15th game of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup as South Africa Women take on the Australia Women at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The Australia Women are well dominating the league and are well-settled on the top of the table. They have won all their three games comprehensively and will look to continue with the same momentum.
... MATCH DAY ...
Australia Women will play their last group stage match against South Africa at St George's Park. A win in this game will seal their place into the semi-finals. They are in solid form and it looks highly likely that they would finish at the top. Alyssa Healy continues her good form at the top with her second fifty in three matches and her opening partner Beth Mooney has also looked to have found her rhythm. The lead pacer in the Australian camp, Megan Schutt is also in her best form and that is great news for Australia Women's team. The likes of Darcie Brown, Gardner, and Wareham have also made significant contributions with the ball. On the other hand, Sune Luus will be hopeful after a brilliant win over the New Zealand Women. They will be hoping to carry on with the momentum and claw their way up the points table. Like the opposition, South Africa Women also has a good number of all-rounders in the squad, and that should give them the required power to go against the mighty Aussies. Can they do it? Or will the Aussies continue their dominance in the league? Let's find out together.