South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Match LIVE Updates: Hosts South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup on Friday. South Africa's best finishes came in 2020 and 2014, when they reached the semi-finals. The Proteas women will be keen to capitalise on the home advantage. The recent Tri-Series final victory over India will only add to their confidence. Their success in the tournament would depend on the bowling department, comprising the likes of experienced pacers Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka. The hosts' batting department though seems a little thin. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and Sri Lanka straight from Newlands, Cape Town

Featured Video Of The Day

"Threw Broken Handle Of Pan": Vinod Kambli's Wife Accuses Him Of Assault