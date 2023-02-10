Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match LIVE Score: Hosts Eye A Great Start
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup Live: South Africa's best finishes came in 2020 and 2014, when they reached the semi-finals
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live, Womens T20 World Cup Match: Marizanne Kapp will be key for SA.© AFP
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Match LIVE Updates: Hosts South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup on Friday. South Africa's best finishes came in 2020 and 2014, when they reached the semi-finals. The Proteas women will be keen to capitalise on the home advantage. The recent Tri-Series final victory over India will only add to their confidence. Their success in the tournament would depend on the bowling department, comprising the likes of experienced pacers Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka. The hosts' batting department though seems a little thin. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and Sri Lanka straight from Newlands, Cape Town
Match 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 10, 2023
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
SA-W
SL-W
Newlands, Cape Town
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SA vs SL, T20 Women's World Cup Live
Tick tock, tick tock - The timer is running down and it now for the womens to stomp their authority in the shortest-format, as we are ready to kick things off in the 2023 Women's Two World Cup. In the first match, it will be the hosts, South Africa Women locking horns agains Sri Lanka Women. Sune Luus' South Africa will be full of confidence after their recent T20I tri-series victory over India and the West Indies. In the finals, they defeated Harmanpreet Kaur's India by five wickets thanks to Chloe Tryon's 32-ball 57, which included six fours and two sixes. South Africa has chosen a combination of young and experienced players, hoping to gain from both worlds. Although the South Africa Women's team has always excelled in bowling, they have made a number of adjustments to their lineup to improve their batting as well. Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, and Ayabong Khaka will be the key bowlers. Not to forgot, South Africa have a slight advantage as they will be quite familiar with the conditions. Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, will be led by their most prolific run-scorer in the format, Chamari Athapaththu. Due to injury, Hasini Perera, one of Sri Lanka's top openers, will miss the World Cup. At the top of the list, she will be accompanied by Harshitha Samarawickrama who has been batting admirably in her most recent appearances, including a magnificent 81 runs against Thailand in the Asia Cup. Their side also includes Vishmi Gunaratne, who represented Sri Lanka at the U19 World Cup in South Africa. Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, and Kavisha Dilhari are the other to watch out for. Which team will be first one to open their tally in the T20 Women's World Cup 2023? We shall find out together.