Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women T20 Live Score: Pakistan face West Indies in a Women's T20 World Cup Group B tie at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday.
Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Live,T20 World Cup: Both teams are still in race for semis.© AFP
PAK-W vs WI-W Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup 2023:Pakistan face West Indies in a Women's T20 World Cup Group B tie at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday. Both the teams would aim to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a win. While Pakistan have two points after playing as many games in the tournament, West Indies have equal number of points but they have played one game more. Pakistan's net run rate is +1.542, while that of Windies is -0.913.(LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and West Indies, straight from Boland Park, Paarl:
Match 16, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 19, 2023
PAK-W
WI-W
Boland Park, Paarl
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat
We are moments away from the start of the game as all the players are out in the middle.
The teams are out in the middle for their respective National Anthems. The conditions are bright and sunny and it's looking very good for batting.
Pakistan Women (Playing XI) - Sidra Ameen (In for Javeria Khan), Muneeba Ali (WK), Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail (In for Ayesha Naseem), Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.
West Indies Women (Unchanged Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Rashada Williams (WK), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Trishan Holder, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Hayley Matthews! West Indies Women will bat first!
The battle will be exciting as both are entering this game on the back of a win. The stake is higher for Pakistan Women in this contest but they are facing West Indies Women against whom they have a very lopsided head-to-head record. Out of the 16 T20Is played, the team from Asia has won only thrice. Can they improve this record and stay relevant in the tournament?
West Indies Women have not had the best of campaigns as they have already lost to England Women and India Women. They are almost out of the race for the semis but a win against Ireland Women would have given them some confidence. Overdependency on Hayley Matthews has cost them in this tournament and they will hope that others step up in this game and share the responsibility.
Pakistan started off their campaign with a defeat against their arch-rivals India but came back strongly in the second game where they defeated Ireland convincingly. Muneeba Ali scored a century in the last game and the team would be relying heavily on her to deliver well yet again. They are still in the hunt for a place in the semis and will be looking to win this must-win contest.
Hello and welcome to this mouth-watering encounter between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women as they go head-to-head in an entertaining Group B fixture at the Boland Park in Paarl.
... MATCH DAY ...
We arrive at the crucial part of the group stages in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 with teams now booking their spots for the semi-finals and any misstep at this juncture will spell the end of the losing team’s campaign. We focus our attention on match number 16 in which Pakistan Women will clash against West Indies Women and both teams find their World Cup hopes hanging in the balance having suffered disappointing defeats so far. They do come into this one on the back of crucial wins with both sides defeating Ireland Women in their last fixture. Pakistan Women have played just two games and registered a statement win last time around after losing their opening game against India Women. They were dominant in all aspects of the game winning by a massive margin of 70 runs and will be looking to carry that form into this game. Their batting display was carried by a spectacular inning from their opener Muneeba Ali who scored the first century by a Pakistan Women's batter in a T20I. They have a strong top order composed of Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof, and Nida Dar but the former two had a disappointing outing in a game where they should have had the upper hand. Nida Dar played the supporting role with the bat along with a remarkable spell with the ball and her all-round abilities will be really important in the remaining two group stage games. Ayesha Naseem and Aliya Riaz bring their hard-hitting abilities into the game from lower down the order. Their strength lies in their spin-bowling contingent and they claimed nine of the ten wickets that fell in the previous match which is the most Pakistan Women have managed in a World Cup game. Nashra Sandhu has been in remarkable form in the competition so far and has got ample support from Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar, and Tuba Hassan but they do need a bit more from their pace bowlers. West Indies Women lost their first two games but kept their hopes faintly alive with a close win against Ireland Women. They need to win this game by a massive margin to boost their net run rate and also pray that other results go in their favor. Their batting is heavily dependent on Hayley Matthews and they will be boosted by the return of their skipper Rashada Williams to the side. There have been small contributions from Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, and Shabika Gajnabi but they need to convert these starts to bigger scores. They have a few good spinners in their ranks as well with Karishma Ramharack and Afy Fletcher doing a decent job and Shamilia Connell is a constant danger with her pace. Will they be able to grab a win in what could be their last match of the tournament? Or will Pakistan Women boost their chances of claiming a semi-final spot? We will find out soon.