PAK vs IRE, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates:Pakistan will be going up against Ireland in their next Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday at the Newlands, Cape Town. The Bismah Maroof-led side will be coming this match after losing against India by seven wickets in their opening match. On the other hand, Ireland also faced a four-wicket defeat against England in their first clash. It will be interesting to see that which side will be registering their first win of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Ireland, straight from Newlands, Cape Town

