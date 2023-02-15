Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: Pakistan Aim To Get Back To Winning Ways
PAK vs IRE, Women's T20 World Cup Live: Pakistan will be going up against Ireland in their next Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday
PAKW vs IREW, Women's T20 World Cup Live: Pakistan aim for their first win© AFP
PAK vs IRE, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates:Pakistan will be going up against Ireland in their next Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday at the Newlands, Cape Town. The Bismah Maroof-led side will be coming this match after losing against India by seven wickets in their opening match. On the other hand, Ireland also faced a four-wicket defeat against England in their first clash. It will be interesting to see that which side will be registering their first win of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Ireland, straight from Newlands, Cape Town
Match 10, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 15, 2023
PAKW vs IREW, Women's T20 World Cup Live
Ireland Women, on the other hand, gave England Women a tough fight in the opening encounter. Their batting failed to get enough on the board against England. Gaby Lewis was the standout batter with 36 off 37 balls. Their bowlers kept them in the game getting wickets at regular intervals. Alice Capsey took the game away from them with a swashbuckling half century off just 20 odd deliveries. Cara Murray was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland with 3 for 15 in her 3-over spell. Arlene Kelly and Orla Prendergast supported Murray well but they did not have enough runs to defend. Who will come out on top in this clash? We shall find out together. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss and team news shortly.
Pakistan Women played a good game of cricket against arch rivals India. They posted a very good total on the board making 149 in their innings. Skipper Bismah Maroof led from the front with a brilliant 68 and was well supported by the young batter Ayesha Naseem who made a quick-fire 43* off 25. They kept the Indian Women under pressure for most part of the game but a 4th wicket stand Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues took the game away from them eventually losing it by 7 wickets with an over to spare. Nashra Sandhu was excellent with the ball for Pakistan Women but lacked support from the other end. The Women in Green will look to put up a good show and get their first win of the tournament.
Hello and a warm welcome to Game 10 in the Women’s T20 World Cup. The Pakistan Women are squaring off against Ireland Women from the Newlands in Cape Town. Both the teams lost their respective opening fixtures and will look to get back into winning ways.
...MATCHDAY...
With all teams having played at least one game in the competition so far, the tone has been nicely set for the nations participating the in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 to fight hard and push for the coveted semi-final slots. The spotlight is now on match number 10 where Ireland Women will lock horns against Pakistan Women at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town with both teams coming into this game on the back of disappointing defeats in the opening fixture. Ireland Women came into the first game with an underdog status and as fan favorites having beaten of formidable Australia Women's side in the warm-up game prior to the tournament. They started strongly against England Women reaching 80 for the loss of two wickets in the first 12 overs but a batting collapse which saw them lose 8 wickets for 25 runs in 35 balls resulted in them putting up an under-par total. They did manage to put some pressure on the opposition batters when they came out to defend the target but in the end, lost by 4 wickets and with 34 balls to spare. Gaby Lewis played the role of an anchor well up the order but did not get enough support from the remaining batters around her. Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, and Laura Delany all got off to decent starts but could not carry on and they were eventually bowled out in 18.2 overs. Cara Murray gave her side a glimmer of hope by claiming three wickets in her three overs with Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly chipping in with one each. Jane Maguire and Eimear Richardson proved to be quite expensive and will need to hold their nerves if they are to do much better with the ball in this match. Pakistan Women played their first game against arch-rivals India Women and despite a strong batting performance, they lost by 7 wickets and with 6 balls remaining. Having elected to bat first they lost their openers Muneeba Ali and Javeria Khan for low scores with Nida Dar and Sidra Nawaz not making much of an impact either. A crucial partnership between the skipper Bismah Maroof who scored a lovely half-century and Ayesha Naseem who played an attacking cameo, helped them post a decent total on the board. Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal were outstanding with the ball as they bowled with discipline claiming 2 and 1 wicket each and did not allow the opposition to score freely against them. Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, and Nida Dar bore the brunt of India Women's strong batting lineup as they were taken for plenty and therefore were unable to defend the target. Both teams have their work cut out if they are to progress further in this competition and need to be at their best to return to winning ways as a loss for them at this stage would prove to be devastating for their World Cup campaign. The weather is expected to be nice and cool for a good game of cricket but dew could be a factor as the game progresses under the lights due to the high humidity around the ground. Will Pakistan Women be able to overcome the disappointment of losing the last game and register a crucial win? Or will Ireland Women pull of an upset that everyone is looking forward to? We will find out soon.