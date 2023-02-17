Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Bangladesh
BAN vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in a Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup at the Newlands in Cape Town
Women's T20 World Cup Live: New Zealand take on Bangladesh in a Group A match.© AFP
NZ vs BAN, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in a Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup at the Newlands in Cape Town. This is a do or die game for both the teams, after having lost their first two games of the group stage. Bangladesh were beaten by Australia in their last game, while New Zealand went down fighting against the hosts, South Africa. Australia lead Group A with three wins from as many outings, while Sri Lanka are second with two wins in three matches. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Highlights of the Women's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Bangladesh, straight from Newlands in Cape Town
Match 12, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 17, 2023
Play In Progress
NZ-W
53/0 (6.3)
BD-W
Newlands, Cape Town
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 8.15
Batsman
Bernadine Bezuidenhout
36 (22)
Suzie Bates
17* (17)
Bowler
Salma Khatun
22/0 (2)
Fahima Khatun
4/0 (0.3)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
NZ vs BAN, Women's T20 WC Live Scorecard
1 run.
Fahima Khatun comes into the attack.
Quicker one, on off, Suzie Bates flicks it to mid on for one more.
Bowls it on middle, Bernadine Bezuidenhout flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
FOUR! Shorter and on middle, Bernadine Bezuidenhout picks it well and pulls it through square leg for a boundary!
Lands it on off, Bernadine Bezuidenhout gets on her knee and pulls it but finds the woman at square leg.
FOUR! More runs! Fuller and just outside off, Bernadine Bezuidenhout uses the pace of the ball and guides it through third man for a boundary.
Slower one, on off, Suzie Bates clips it to mid-wicket for one.
Goes full, on leg. Bernadine Bezuidenhout lofts it over mid on. The ball though lands safely. They take two more.
EDGY! It is tossed up, around off. Bernadine Bezuidenhout tries to push it through the line but only gets a thick outside edge. The batters take two runs before the fielder cuts it out.
Flighted, on leg. Bates closes the face and tucks it to the leg side for another single.
Floated and full, on the pads. Bernadine Bezuidenhout flicks it to mid-wicket and crosses.
Suzie Bates stays back to this short ball and punches it to extra cover. There is a misfield which allows the batters to cross.
Full and on off. Bates plays it late to short third.
A bit short, on off. Bates hangs back and punches it to mid off. They take a single.
FOUR! A good quality shot. A bit flatter, on middle. Suzie Bates stays back and smacks it through mid-wicket for a fine boundary.
Goes full and on off. Bates smacks it back to the bowler. Marufa Akter is able to make a half-stop here.
Fuller, on leg stump. Bernadine Bezuidenhout clips it to square leg for a single.
Suzie Bates hangs back to this short one and taps it out to mid off with soft hands. One taken.
A half-tracker, outside off. Bates miscues her shot towards mid off.