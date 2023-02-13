IRE vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup Match Live Updates:Ireland skipper Laura Delany won the toss and opted to bat against England in the Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Monday at the Boland Park in Paarl. England will be coming to this match after defeating West Indies by seven wickets in their opening clash. On the other hand, this will be the opening match for Ireland. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ireland Women (Playing XI):Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Laura Delany(c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Match between Ireland and England straight from Boland Park, Paarl



