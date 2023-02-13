Ireland vs England, Women's T20 World Cup, Live Score Updates: Ireland Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs England
IRE vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup Match Live: Ireland skipper Laura Delany won the toss and opted to bat against England in the Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Monday at the Boland Park in Paarl
IRE vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup Match Live Updates:Ireland skipper Laura Delany won the toss and opted to bat against England in the Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Monday at the Boland Park in Paarl. England will be coming to this match after defeating West Indies by seven wickets in their opening clash. On the other hand, this will be the opening match for Ireland. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ireland Women (Playing XI):Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Laura Delany(c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire
England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
IREW vs ENGW, Women's T20 World Cup Live
No run.
This one tails back in sharply. Full and on the pads. Lewis looks to flick but misses.
On a length and on middle. Blocked out.
FOUR! Lewis is off the mark as well! On a length and outside off, nips in. Lewis carves it past backward point for a boundary.
Swing on offer for Bell! This is full and outside off, swings in. Hunter pushes nicely but finds cover. A single is taken. Ireland Women are off the mark.
Done with the anthems. It is time for action. The English players are out in the middle. Lauren Bell to bowl first. Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis to open with the bat. Both teams take a knee before the start of the proceedings. Here we go...
We are all set. First, it's time for the national anthems. It is England's first followed by Ireland's national anthem.
England Women (Playing XI) - Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.
Ireland Women (Playing XI) - Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (C), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (WK), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire.
TOSS - Ireland Women have won the toss and will BAT first!
Hello and welcome to the action of group B where we will see Ireland Women take on England Women. We can see the bets are on the latter to win this match comfortably but after seeing Sri Lanka hammer down Australia in the opening match, we can expect one thing from this minnow teams is a real fight. Ireland Women will kick off their season while England Women have already played one game as they demolished West Indies. To go further in the tournament, it is important for Ireland Women to start positively and kick off with a win however, England Women will hope to keep their favorite tags on without any dirt. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Get ready for the third game of Group B between Ireland Women and England Women at Boland Park in Paarl. The latter is one of the favourites in this edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and on paper, this clash appears to be a mismatch. The English team is a ruthless unit with plenty of firepower in batting and quality in bowling. They are a well-oiled side with all the bases covered and the way they demolished West Indies Women in their tournament opener speaks volumes about their strength. It's tough to find a loophole in their batting department and if anything, their bowling can get better in the Powerplay. Certainly, we cannot talk about Ireland Women in the same vein but their recent achievement of beating Australia Women in one of the warm-up games cannot be undermined. The Irish team has progressed well in the recent past under the leadership of Laura Delany and with star players like Amy Hunter and Leah Paul in their squad, they have the ability to put up a fight. They own a young squad with decent quality and this tournament is going to be a great exposure for them. The men's Irish team has enjoyed success against England in the marquee event, can the ladies do the same? Let's hope for a competitive game.