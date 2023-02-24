Story ProgressBack to home
England vs South Africa Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final: SA Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs England
ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup, Semi-Final Live: South Africa skipper Sune Luus won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the second semi-final match
ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup, Live: England eye final spot© AFP
England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup, Semi-Final Live Updates:South Africa skipper Sune Luus won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the second semi-final match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday at the Newlands, Cape Town. South Africa had a dramatic run in the group stage, where they defeated Bangladesh in their previous match and entered into the semis. On the other hand, England won all their four matches and finished as the table toppers of Group B. The winner of today's clash will be facing Australia in the summit clash on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match between England and South Africa straight from Newlands, Cape Town
2nd Semi-Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 24, 2023
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match yet to begin
ENG-W
SA-W
0/0 (0.0)
Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
Batsman
Bowler
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENGW vs RSAW, Women's T20 WC Semi-Final
PITCH REPORT - Katie Martin says it is the same wicket as the first Semi-Final. Adds it is a bit dry. Hard-length deliveries will be go to for the seamers and it will spin a bit.
England Women (Playing XI) - Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell (In for Freya Davies).
South Africa Women (Unchanged Playing XI) - Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Anne Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Heather Knight says they would have batted as well. Adds the pitch is slightly on the dry side. Informs they have made one change. Lauren Bell comes in. Reckons the mentality is the same despite which team they are playing. Shares her players are used to the crowd and hopes the fans support their team.
Sune Luus says it is a good wicket and would like to put runs on board. Informs they are playing the same team. Adds it is going to be a good match-up and they are ready for the challenge.
TOSS - South Africa Women have won the toss and will BAT first!
The money is on England to win but South Africa have earned their place as well. The hosts lost their first match but with better net run rate redeemed themselves. It will not be easy for them but they have the home support. Can they go one step further or it will be an easy win for England? Toss coming up.
We are yet to get over from the first Semi-Final and we are already here for the second one. Hello everyone, it's time for England to take on South Africa for the place in finals. Australia and England are two teams who were favourites. Both were unbeaten in the group stages, Australia have reached the final destination. Will the heavens meet for England to book their place.
...Match Day...
The 2nd semi-final of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is upon us, which sees England Women take on South Africa Women at the Newlands in Cape Town. England Women advanced to the semi-finals after topping Group 2 with four wins from as many games, whereas South Africa Women were level on four points with New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group 1 but qualified for the semi-finals in second place courtesy of a superior net run rate. England Women are in a brilliant run of form heading into the semi-finals with four wins on the trot. Natalie Sciver has been their standout batter, and she, along with Danni Wyatt and Heather Knight, will be crucial to their team's chances. In the bowling department, the duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn has starred for them so far, and the duo will require support from the likes of Katherine Brunt and Charlotte Dean in this game. Their opponents, South Africa Women, had a nervy start to their campaign but bounced back, winning two out of the next three games to qualify for the semi-finals. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have done the bulk of the scoring for the hosts in their four games. Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus have been below par with the bat, and the hosts will need these two to step up in this important fixture. However, the experienced Marizanne Kapp has performed well with the ball and leads the wicket-taking charts for them with 7 scalps. South Africa Women will also be dependent on Shabnim Ismail and Nonkululeko Mlaba to deliver the goods with the ball. Out of the last five T20I meetings between these two sides, England Women have emerged victorious on four occasions, and as a result, they hold the upper hand heading into this fixture. Who will become the second team to reach the final of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup? We shall find out together.