ENG vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Match, Live Updates: England skipper Heather Knight won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, at the Newlands in Cape Town. England have all of their previous three matches in the group stage and have entered the semi-finals of the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan have won only one match and have been eliminated from the semi-finals race. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar(c), Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal
England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies
We have witnessed carnage with the bat! The only reason to bat first was to gain some batting practice and England Women will be more than satisfied with this outing. They set a tempo at the beginning despite losing two wickets and the pair of Danni Wyatt and Natalie Sciver took it forward. Both batted with a lot of class and freedom to raise a quickfire stand and after the departure of Danni Wyatt, it was the turn of Amy Jones to partner Natalie. They hammered 95 runs together at an outstanding rate and steered England Women to the highest-ever total in ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
OUT! A wicket goes down on the final ball. Slower one, on a length around off, Amy Jones turns and heaves it across the line. Her shot though lacks the desired power and Tuba Hassan takes a juggling catch at deep mid-wicket. England Women end of an imposing 213 for 5.
Full and wide around off, Amy Jones drives this to extra cover for nothing.
Full and around middle, Amy Jones clubs this straight down the ground for a couple. Partnership clocks 100 runs with this couple.
FOUR! This is getting out of control for Pakistan Women. Overpitched around middle, Amy Jones makes room and lofts his over the infield on the off side for a boundary towards cover.
Full toss outside off, Natalie Sciver smashes this towards long on for a single.
FOUR! Bread and butter stroke for Natalie Sciver. Fuller around off, Natalie Sciver scoops this wide of the keeper for a boundary towards fine leg.
Flatter outside off, Amy Jones shuffles and looks to play across the line but misses out. 10 from the over!
Short and wide outside off, Amy Jones punches this wide of extra cover for a couple of runs.
Fuller going down leg, Amy Jones looks to sweep but misses out as the ball hits her pads.
SIX! No respite from either end as Amy Jones has slogged this out of the park for a maximum. Short in length around middle, Amy Jones smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 200 comes up, the first-ever in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup!
Short in length around middle, Natalie Sciver smashes this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Short in length around middle, Amy Jones cuts this to point. Slight misfield and they run a single here.
Change in bowling. Nashra Sandhu (3-0-29-0) to bowl the penultimate over.
Full and wide outside off, Amy Jones slices this through the channel at the point. Muneeba Ali chases this all the way to the boundary and saves one run for her team as they run three.
FOUR! This is hitting at its very best from England Women. They are making a mockery of the Pakistan Women's bowlers. Full toss around the middle, Amy Jones sweeps this fine for a boundary towards the square leg region.
Tossed up around off, Natalie Sciver advances down the track to push this for a single towards long on.
FOUR! Different angle for the bowler but she suffers the same fate. Fuller around the middle, Natalie Sciver paddles this fine wide of short fine leg for another boundary.
FOUR! Natalie Sciver is surely eyeing her century here with the way she is attacking the Pakistan Women's bowlers. Her 10th boundary of the game as she sweeps the fuller delivery for a boundary down to fine leg.
Full and wide outside off, Amy Jones eases this over extra cover for three runs.