ENG vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Match, Live Updates: England skipper Heather Knight won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, at the Newlands in Cape Town. England have all of their previous three matches in the group stage and have entered the semi-finals of the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan have won only one match and have been eliminated from the semi-finals race. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar(c), Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal

England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between England and Pakistan, straight from Newlands in Cape Town

