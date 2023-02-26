Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Aussies Chasing Hat-trick Of Titles
Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup, Final Live: Australia will take on the hosts South Africa in the summit clash of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup
Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup, Final Live: Australia eye sixth title© AFP
Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup, Final Live Updates:Australia will take on the hosts South Africa in the summit clash of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Newlands, Cape Town. Australia edged India by five runs in the semi-final clash while South Africa defeated England by six runs to book their seat in the final. Australia will be in the quest for their sixth T20 World Cup title, and third on the trot, while South Africa will be putting up a great fight for their maiden T20 champions crown. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup Final Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Newlands, Cape Town:
Final, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 26, 2023
AUS-W
SA-W
Newlands, Cape Town
- 17:20 (IST)Australia vs South Africa Live: Hello and WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the final match of the Women's T20 World Cup between Australia and South Africa, straight from the Newlands, Cape Town. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
