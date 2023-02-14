Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: Bangladesh Opt To Bat
AUS vs BAN, Women's T20 World Cup Live: Australia is going up against Bangladesh in the Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday
Women's T20 WC 2023 Live: Australia are eyeing a second win.© AFP
AUS vs BAN, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates:Australia will be bowling first against Bangladesh in the Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Australia will be coming to this clash after defeating New Zealand by 97 runs in their previous match. On the other hand, Bangladesh faced a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their opening match of the tournament. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh, straight from St George's Park in Gqeberha.
Match 8, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 14, 2023
Play In Progress
AUS-W
BD-W
7/1 (1.3)
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.67
Batsman
Murshida Khatun
5 (5)
Bowler
Megan Schutt
5/0 (1)
Darcie Brown
1/1 (0.3)
AUSW vs BANW, Women's T20 World Cup Live
No run.
On a good length, around middle, Khatun clips it to deep square leg for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? It's Darcie Brown and she has kept a slip.
Drifting down the leg side, Khatun tries to flick but misses. It goes off her pads to short fine leg and they get a leg bye. Decent start from Bangladesh Women!
FOUR! Here comes the first boundary of the match and it's off the outside edge. Fuller and outside off, shaping away, Murshida Khatun tries to drive but it takes the outer edge and speeds through the gap between keeper and gully.
Back of a length, around off and angling away, Khatun stays back and dabs it down to point.
Lands it full and on middle, Murshida Khatun offers a straight bat as she defends it back.
Shortish, around middle and leg, Shamima Sultana plays a mistimed pull shot. It falls wide of the keeper, towards her left and they cross for a run. Bangladesh Women are underway!
Megan Schutt begins with a shortish delivery outside off, Shamima Sultana goes back and plays it with an angled bat to point.
Done with all the formalities. The Australian players are spreading on the ground. Shamima Sultana and Murshida Khatun are the openers for Bangladesh Women. Megan Schutt will take the new ball. Here we go...
The players from both teams have lined up in the middle for their national anthems. We're moments away from getting underway.
Australia Women (Playing XI) - Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham (In for Jess Jonassen), Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI) - Shamima Sultana (WK), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (C), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed (In for Jahanara Alam), Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun (In for Lata Mondal), Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter.
TOSS - Bangladesh Women have won the toss and will BAT first.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Women got off to a sluggish start in their campaign as they were defeated by Sri Lanka Women by seven wickets. Batting first, Sobhana Mostary top-scored with a score of 29 as Bangladesh Women finished their innings on 126, and despite the fighting spirit of Marufa Akter, who scalped 3, the Bangladesh Women suffered a defeat. Now the challenge is even bigger and Bangladesh Women will have to unlock a lot more of their capabilities to give a fight to this Aussie side. Stay tuned for more...
The defending champions Australia will meet Bangladesh in the 8th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park Cricket Ground. The five-time winners started off their campaign by defeating New Zealand in their first game. The Australia Women's team is loaded with players that can win games in any position. There are several impact players on this team, from Shutt and Perry in the bowling attack to Healy and Lanning in the top order. Their skipper, Lanning will be hoping for a smooth journey ahead without any upsets. The batting lineup is quite deep and the top order features some of the most consistent batters in this squad. In the recent match against New Zealand, Ashleigh Gardner showed just how good she can be with the ball. On the other hand, Bangladesh have already lost a match so far, in addition to both of their warm-up games. They lost by 7 wickets against Sri Lanka in their first game. Their batting troubles have persisted for a while now. Although they had performed somewhat better against Asian opponents, their confidence must have been shaken by the defeat against Sri Lanka. Can they bounce back and pull up a shocker against the mighty Australia Women? Let's find out together.