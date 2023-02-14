AUS vs BAN, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates:Australia will be bowling first against Bangladesh in the Group A match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Australia will be coming to this clash after defeating New Zealand by 97 runs in their previous match. On the other hand, Bangladesh faced a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their opening match of the tournament. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh, straight from St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Featured Video Of The Day

Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With Wife Dhanashree Verma At Airport