U19 World Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Bangladesh
Ind U19 vs Ban U19 Live Score: Indian U19 captain Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh U19 in the Super League quarter-final match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground In Antigua.
U19 WC 2022 India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Super League Quarter Final Live Score Updates: Indian U19 captain Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh U19 in the Super League quarter-final match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground In Antigua. Despite losing few players to Covid in crunch matches, India performed exceptionally well and outsmarted their oppositions with disciplined performances to reach the quarters. On their way to the last eight, they went past the challenges posed by South Africa, Ireland and Uganda by 45, 174 ad 326 runs respectively. Five India players, including skipper Dhull, who were infected with Covid will be available for the match.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, started poorly and lost their opener against England U19 by seven wickets. However, they gathered themselves as a team and secured important wins against Canada U19 and UAE 19 to reach the quarters. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar
Bangladesh XI:Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol
U19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Super League Quarter Final Live Score Updates From Coolidge Cricket Ground In Antigua
- 18:11 (IST)Final XI From Both SidesHere's looking at the playing XI from both sides:India XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi KumarBangladesh XI: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol
- 18:04 (IST)India Win Toss - Opt To BowlIndia U19 captain Yash Dhull has won the toss and elected to bowl against BangladeshAt the toss:Yash DhullWe'll bowl first. One change: Sindhu is out. There is a bit of moisture and we'll try to restrict them for as low as possible.Rakibul HasanI would have also liked to bowl first, but now we'll restrict them to as low a total as possible. We know their strengths and weaknesses, and it's not a bad thing to bat first in such games. We're playing the same team.
- 17:39 (IST)Squads: It will be interesting to see the combinations both captains go with in this match
Squads from both teams:
India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Nishant Sindhu(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav, Siddarth Yadav, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull, Manav Parakh
Bangladesh U19 Squad: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman, Abdullah Al Mamun, Musfik Hasan, Tahjibul Islam
- 17:37 (IST)Hello and welcome to ICC U19 WC 2022 Super League Quarters Between India and BangladeshHello and welcome to the Live blog of the Super League Quarter Final match between India and Bangladesh U19 teams from the Coolidge Cricket Ground In AntiguaIndia have won all their matches in the tournament so far and will be bolstered by the return of regular skipper Yash Dhull and few more players who will be returning from CovidBangladesh will also be eager to put up a spirited show and defend their tittle against a strong and an in-form Indian squadSo stay tuned as we bring to you some exciting and live action from the the U19 Quarters !