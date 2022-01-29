U19 WC 2022 India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Super League Quarter Final Live Score Updates: Indian U19 captain Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh U19 in the Super League quarter-final match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground In Antigua. Despite losing few players to Covid in crunch matches, India performed exceptionally well and outsmarted their oppositions with disciplined performances to reach the quarters. On their way to the last eight, they went past the challenges posed by South Africa, Ireland and Uganda by 45, 174 ad 326 runs respectively. Five India players, including skipper Dhull, who were infected with Covid will be available for the match.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, started poorly and lost their opener against England U19 by seven wickets. However, they gathered themselves as a team and secured important wins against Canada U19 and UAE 19 to reach the quarters. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar

Bangladesh XI:Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol

