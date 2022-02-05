Story ProgressBack to home
U19 World Cup 2022 Final, India vs England Live Score: India Eye 5th Title But Face England Roadblock
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score: India eye a record-extending fifth title at this level, while England aim for their second U19 World Cup triumph, and the first in 24 years.
U19 World Cup Final, IND vs ENG Score Updates: India face England in Antigua.© BCCI/Twitter
India take on England in the 2022 U19 World Cup final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. India eye a record-extending fifth title at this level, while England aim for their second U19 World Cup triumph, and the first in 24 years. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament, having won all five games. While England ousted Afghanistan in the first semi-final, India swept aside Australia in the second semi-final earlier this week. Australia finished third in the tournament after beating Afghanistan in a thrilling third place playoff match on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of U19 World Cup Final Match between India and England, Straight From the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua
Final, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Feb 05, 2022
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
- 17:22 (IST)India vs England U19 World Cup final: India's top performers (bowlers)For wickets, Vicky Ostwal has been India's best performer with the ball. He bagged a five-wicket haul in the opener vs South Africa and was fantastic vs Australia too. Here is a list of India's top performers with the ball:1. Vicky Ostwal: 12 wickets2. Ravi Kumar: 6 wickets3. Nishant Sindhu: 6 wickets4. RS Hangargekar: 55. Kaushal Tambe: 4
- 17:16 (IST)India vs England U19 World Cup final: India's top performers (batters)India have been the team to beat in the ongoing tournament and have relied plenty on some star players. For getting runs, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been in blistering form as opener. Meanwhile, Yash Dhull played a captain's knock in the semi-final. Here is a list of India's top batters in the tournament:1. Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 278 runs2. Raj Bawa: 217 runs3. Yash Dhull: 212 runs4. Shaik Rasheed: 151 runs5. Harnoor Singh: 120 runs
- 16:47 (IST)HELLO AND WELCOME!GOOD EVENING! Welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 U19 World Cup final between India and England from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
