Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke and renowned cricket expert and commentator Alan Wilkins indulged in a light-hearted prediction for the big-ticket semi-final match between India U19 and Australia U19 scheduled to be played on Wednesday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Clarke termed the upcoming semis between the two sides as a "big game" and asked Wilkins which team he was actually rooting for. To the above question, Wilkins cheekily predicted that the match could very well end in a tie and result in a Super Over.

Here's the fun concentration that took place on Twitter:

"Big game buddy... who you going for??."

"Super Over Pup!."

Super Over Pup! — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) February 1, 2022

India U19 have been quite a consistent side as they are yet to be beaten by any team in this edition of the U19 World Cup. In their World Cup journey, they went past South Africa, Ireland, Uganda and outperformed Bangladesh in the quarters.

Promoted

On the other hand, Australia, won three out of the four games that they have played. They defeated West Indies, Scotland and then Pakistan in the quarter-finals. Their only defeat came against Sri Lanka in their second match of the tournament.

The winner of this second semi-final will take on England for the title clash. The England U19 team beat Afghanistan by 15 runs in a match that was reduced to 47 overs a side due to rain.