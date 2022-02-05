Ravi Kumar gave India a flying start in the ICC U19 World Cup final against England on Saturday as he bagged two wickets in a fiery opening spell. Ravi struck in the very first over of his spell as he removed Jacob Bethell for lbw for an individual score of 2 runs. In his very next over, Ravi sent England captain Tom Prest back to the pavilion for a duck after castling him. The young Indian pacer generated some movement at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua as the English top-order struggled to deal with him. Ravi had impressive figures of 3-1-11-2 from his opening spell. Here is a video of the two wickets he claimed in the early proceedings on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, England captain Tom Prest won an important toss and elected to bat against India.

Both India and England are playing an unchanged side in the title clash. The two finalists had set up the summit showdown without losing a match.

In the semi-finals of the tournament, India defeated Australia while England got the better of a valiant Afghanistan side.

India had been hit by COVID-19 in the early stages of the tournament, with skipper Yash Dhull being among the players who had tested positive before recovering.

Team line-ups:

India U-19:Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana (w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Promoted

England U-19:George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden.

(With PTI inputs)