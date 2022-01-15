Team India will open their U-19 World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Providence Stadium in Guyana later today. The Yash Dhull-led side will be full of confidence after beating Sri Lanka in the final of the recently concluded U-19 Asia Cup last month. Just like the previous editions, India are one of the favourites to lift the title next month. The four-time champions India, however, were beaten in the final of the last U-19 World Cup by Bangladesh. India and South Africa, who won the tournament back in 2014, are in Group C, alongside Canada and the UAE.

When will the India vs South U-19 World Cup match be played?

The India vs South U-19 World Cup match will be played on Saturday, January 15

Where will the India vs South U-19 World Cup match be played?

The India vs South U-19 World Cup match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana

At what time will will the India vs South U-19 World Cup match start?

The India vs South U-19 World Cup match will start at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South U-19 World Cup match?

The India vs South U-19 World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs South U-19 World Cup match?

The India vs South U-19 World Cup match will be streamed Live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

(All telecast and streaming details are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)