The 14th edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup is set to begin from January 14. For the first time in the history, the tournament will be played in Caribbean islands. A total of 48 matches will be played across four venues; Antigua, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Trinidad. A total of 16 teams, including holders Bangladesh and four-time champions India, will take part in the tournament. The summit clash will be played on February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The teams have been placed in four groups, where they will face each other in a round-robin format to reach the Plate and Super League stages.

Where will the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 be played?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 will be played in the Caribbean islands.

When will the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 start?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 will start from January 14.

When will the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 final be played?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 will be played on February 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022?

The live streaming of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming details are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)