Vicky Ostwal was in brilliant form during India's opener against South Africa in the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. The left-arm spinner registered a five-wicket haul as India went on to win the match by 45 runs in Guyana. In 10 overs, Ostwal only conceded 28 runs and was one of the main architects of India's victory. The Cricket World Cup's official Instagram handle shared the highlights of Ostwal's brilliant performance and captioned it as, "Relive the sensational match-winning spell of 5/28 from Vicky Ostwal".

Here is the video:

Other than Ostwal's performance, captain Yash Dhull also put in a talismanic batting display. He smashed 82 off 100 balls as India went on to post 232 in 46.5 overs.

Other than Dhull, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu and Kaushal Tambe also played crucial knocks of 31, 27 and 35 respectively.

Chasing a target of 233 runs, South Africa were bowled out for 187 in 45.4 overs with Ostwal cruising past their batting order.

He accounted for the dismissals of Valintine Kitime, Gerhardus Maree, Mickey Copeland, Kaden Solomon and Mathew Boast.

Meanwhile, Raj Bawa was also in amazing form and bagged four dismissals in 6.4 overs.

After the win, India are on top of Group B with two points and are followed by Ireland (2) in second place. Uganda (0) are in third position, followed by South Africa (0) at bottom of the table.

For their next game, India will be up against Ireland on January 19 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.