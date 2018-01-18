Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Baby's Day Out With Indian Captain Prithvi Shaw

India under-19 captain Prithvi Shaw is having a wonderful cricket World Cup, which is underway in New Zealand. Having led his team to two convincing wins in the tournament, Shaw enjoyed his off time by clicking a photo with an adorable baby. The official social media account of International Cricket Council (ICC) uploaded two photos of captain Shaw with a baby, captioned as "India U19s star Prithvi Shaw shaking hands and literally kissing babies as he gets an early taste of fame at #U19CWC!"

India U19s star Prithvi Shaw shaking hands and literally kissing babies as he gets an early taste of fame at #U19CWC!



https://t.co/UfwuPJqyr1 pic.twitter.com/hRbmqVvFcX — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2018

During the match between South Africa and West Indies, a family of spectators asked the India skipper to hold and pose with their baby.

Shaw, who has posted the photo on his Instagram account, seemed to be enjoying the well-earned rest after striking fifties in both of India's opening wins, happily obliged to getting clicked.

Coached by India cricket legend Rahul Dravid, the under-19 Indian team had also visited the national hockey side in the on-going double-leg Four Nations Invitational Tournament. The U-19 team witnessed a superlative hockey performance as the hockey team thrashed Japan 6-0 in the opening match of the campaign.

India U-19 boys in attendance to show their support for @TheHockeyIndia men who beat Japan 6-0 at Tauranga, New Zealand #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/fcxgayLoEl — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2018

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop likened Shaw to legend Sachin Tendulkar after the u-19 skipper struck a picture-perfect front-foot drive. Impressed by his stance and batting style, Bishop went on saying "that's Tendulkar" during his commentary.

For his style and technique, Shaw has in recent times often drawn comparisons with Tendulkar, who has followers across the cricketing world.

India will play Zimbabwe next at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand on Friday.

India looks like the side to beat in the tournament and a confidence-boosting win against former champions Australia and demolition of Papua New Guinea has put them in a comfortable position and they can experiment a bit before the knockout stage.