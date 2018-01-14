ICC U-19 World Cup, India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw, In 94-Run Knock, Reminds Fans Of Sachin Tendulkar

Skipper Prithvi Shaw led from the front with a 94-run knock and shared a 180-run stand with fellow opener Manjot Kalra (86), taking India to an impressive 328 for seven against Australia in their ICC Under-19 World Cup opener. Shaw, though, missed out on a as he was caught behind off Will Sutherland, son of former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland. The Indian captain faced 100 balls and hit eight boundaries, including two sixes in his knock.