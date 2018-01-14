 
ICC U-19 World Cup, India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw, In 94-Run Knock, Reminds Fans Of Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 14 January 2018 12:00 IST

Shaw, though, missed out on a century as he was caught behind off Will Sutherland, son of former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland. The Indian captain faced 100 balls and scored eight boundaries, including two sixes in his knock.

Prithvi Shaw played a superb 94-run knock vs Australia. © Twitter

Skipper Prithvi Shaw led from the front with a 94-run knock and shared a 180-run stand with fellow opener Manjot Kalra (86), taking India to an impressive 328 for seven against Australia in their ICC Under-19 World Cup opener. Shaw, though, missed out on a  as he was caught behind off Will Sutherland, son of former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland. The Indian captain faced 100 balls and hit eight boundaries, including two sixes in his knock.

Some of Shaw's shots even reminded fans of the great Sachin Tendulkar. "That is Tendulkar," said Ian Bishop on commentary when Shaw played a glorious drive off the front foot.

The splendid top-order batting vindicated Shaw's decision to bat in their tournament-opener.

There was no respite for the Australian bowlers even after departure of Shaw and Kalra with Shubhman Gill tormenting the bowlers with his 63-run knock.

It was not that Shaw and Klara plundered boundaries, instead they raised their knocks with some stupendous risk-free batting.

His opening partner also missed out on a ton, falling for 86 which came off 99 balls with 12 shots to the fence and on over the ropes.

There were no steady partnerships after their departure even as Gill kept one end solid with his 54-ball knock which had six fours and a six.

The middle order batsmen lost their wickets, trying to accelerate the run-rate as Himanshu Rana (14) and Anukul Roy (6) fell cheaply.

Abhishek Sharma though managed to come up with a 8-ball 23-run cameo which propelled India past the 300-run mark. he hit two sixes and as many fours.

As Indian batsmen looked for some quick runs, Australian medium fast bowler Jack Edwards ended up taking four wickets.

It was Edwards, who dismissed Rana and then later added wickets of Abhishek and Shiva Singh (10) to his tally.

(With inputs from PTI)

