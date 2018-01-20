ICC Under-19 World Cup: Unbeaten India Face Bangladesh In Quarterfinals

India will face neighbours Bangladesh in the ICC U-19 World Cup quarterfinals after the neighbouring nation qualified for the Super League following England's massive 282-run win over Canada in a Group C match on Saturday. While three-time champions India had qualified for the knockout stage after hammering Papua New Guinea by 10-wickets, Bangladesh's qualification from Group C depended on the result of the match between England and Canada. England, champions in 1998, were virtually assured of topping the group before this match owing to their high net run-rate but they did not show any complacency against Canada, notching a huge 383-7 after being invited to bat first.

Centuries from Liam Banks (120, 114b, 12x4, 1x6) and Will Jacks (102, 82b, 11x4), who added 186 runs for the second wicket in just over 30 overs, put them in a position of strength. Left-hander Jack Davies also chipped in with a brisk 36- ball 57 while medium-fast bowler Faisal Jamkhandi and off-spinner Tiaan Pretorius took three wickets each for Canada.

Canada needed to get to the target in 37.5 overs if they were to edge Bangladesh for a place in the Super League but they barely touched the three-figure mark as left-arm spinner Prem Sisodiya grabbed three for 23 while Adam Finch, Luke Hollman and Roman Walker all finished with two wickets each. Wicketkeeper-batsman Pranav Sharma top-scored for Canada with 24.

England, who completed the league with three wins to top the group, will play Australia in the Super League quarterfinals on January 23, while Bangladesh, who defeated Canada and Namibia, will take on India on January 26. Canada and Namibia will figure in the Plate championship which gets underway on Monday.

In other matches on Saturday, New Zealand defeated South Africa by 71 runs to top Group A, in which the Windies won their first match as they drubbed Kenya by 222 runs, while Ireland pulled off a thrilling four-run victory to deny Afghanistan a top-place finish in group D.

Liam Banks, who was later declared player of the match, said, "I was a bit nervous but also looking forward to it (the match). We got a good understanding between us (with Jacks), we were talking through, trying to get the best out of it. We (as a team) are in a good place, we could pick anyone from the 15 and challenge anyone in the tournament."

In another match, openers Rachin Ravindra (76) and Jakob Bhula (44) produced another century partnership after New Zealand elected to bat in a match being played in front of broadcast cameras here. The duo, who had put on a mammoth 245-run stand against Kenya in their last game, helped the hosts to post a total of 279 for eight. Dale Philips (43) and Max Chu (35) also chipped in with useful efforts.

South Africa lost some early wickets but a 106-run stand for the fifth wicket between Hermann Rolfes (108) and Jean du Plessis (54) raised hopes. However, the 2014 champions lost their last six wickets for 26 runs in the face of a high asking rate. Ravindra grabbed four for 32 with his left-arm spin to bag the player of the match award.

In the Super League quarterfinals, New Zealand play Afghanistan while South Africa will run into two-time champions Pakistan. In another match, Afghanistan put Ireland in to bat and restricted them to 225 for eight in their Group D match.

Medium-fast bowler Wafadar Momand grabbed three for 50 and left-arm spinner Qais Ahmed took three for 32 even as left-hander Graham Kennedy (37 not out), captain Harry Tector (36), Neil Rock (35) and opener Jamie Grassi (32) were the main scorers for Ireland.

However, Afghanistan's batting failed to chase the total as Tector came back to take three wickets with his off-spin bowling and Joshua Little took two wickets. Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals and the fall of Mujeeb Zadran and Qais Ahmad towards the end sealed the match for Ireland.

Afghanistan, who had defeated Pakistan by five wickets on the opening day in what was the crunch match of the group thus finished in second place owing to Pakistan's higher net run rate.