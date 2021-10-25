Former India opener Virender Sehwag came out in support of paceman Mohammed Shami, who was targeted by online trolls after India's 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan on Sunday. Shami was subjected to much trolling after the paceman returned figures of 0/43 in 3.5 overs.

"The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Shami had a poor outing on Sunday and it was in his over that Pakistan completed the 152-run chase with Mohammad Rizwan depositing the Indian pacer to all parts of the ground in Dubai. India and Pakistan had met five times previously in T20 World Cups with the former coming out on top of all five occasions. But Pakistan put a stop to India's dominance in ruthless fashion, winning by 10 wickets to put down an early marker in the tournament.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended his support to Shami. "We love you @MdShami11," wrote Harbhajan on Twitter.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has played a lot of international cricket alongside Shami, also took to Twitter to back the paceman. "We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya," Chahal wrote.

Shami was included in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup on the back of a successful season in the Indian Premier League, where he finished as the fifth highest wicket-taker with 19 scalps from 14 matches.

India's next match in the T20 World Cup is against New Zealand.