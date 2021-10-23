India take on Pakistan in a much-awaited T20 World Cup Super 12 clash in Dubai on Sunday. This will be the first match for both teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE. And while India are unbeaten in five T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan, India captain Virat Kohli is not taking things lightly. The Indian skipper, speaking a day ahead of the marquee clash, said that Pakistan have many game-changers in their team and India will need to bring their "A game" to come out on top.

"Pakistan are strong, you have to play your best cricket against them every time. They have players who are game-changers. We definitely have to bring our A game against Pakistan," Kohli said in the pre-match virtual press conference.

Going into the match, India are still sweating on star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness. The 28-year-old played for the Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) as a batting specialist, not even bowling a single over in the UAE leg.

Hardik's current inability to bowl has raised many questions about his place in the playing XI.

Speaking about Hardik, Virat Kohli said he is "getting better in terms of being prepared to bowl".

"We have spoken about our combinations but not going to reveal them right now. We are confident in terms of execution."

"I feel Hardik presently is getting better in terms of being prepared to bowl two overs for us. Till the time he starts bowling, we have created a few options for ourselves. What he offers at number 6 as a batter, we can't create something like that overnight," said the Indian captain.

Promoted

India and Pakistan have clashed five time previously in T20 World Cups with the former winning all the matches.

India will be looking to make it in six in a row and put down an early marker in the tournament.