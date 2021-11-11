Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers when Pakistan cruised to a comfortable 10-wicket victory over arch-rivals India in their opening game of the T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai. With figures of 3/31 from his four overs, Afridi laid the foundations for what would be Pakistan's first ever win over India in a World Cup match. Afridi crucially took the wickets of opening duo Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as well as that of India captain Virat Kohli later in India's innings.

The win over India was the beginning of a perfect run in the Super 12 stage for Pakistan as the Babar Azam-led side went on to win all its five matches in the round.

India, on the other round, lost to New Zealand a week after the loss to Pakistan and crashed out of the competition despite wins over Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

Pakistan played their last Super 12 game against Scotland on Sunday. By that time, the team had already booked its place in the semi-finals.

With the Pakistan camp in a happy mood, Afridi was seen engaging with the crowd while fielding near the boundary rope.

A viral video of the Pakistan pacer from the game shows him enacting the dismissals of the Indian top-order trio of Rohit, Rahul and Kohli.

In the video, fans can be heard chanting the name of Rohit, to which Afridi responds by performing a mock-lbw dismissal, the same way he dismissed the Indian opener.

A few moments later, Afridi also reenacts Rahul's dismissal after fans chanted the latter's name.

The crowd then urged Afridi to reenact Kohli's dismissal. Afridi obliged and played a mock-pull shot, the same way Kohli lost his wicket after a half-century.

The video has received contrasting reactions from fans, with some praising Afridi for engaging with the crowd and others perceiving it as being disrespectful towards his rivals.