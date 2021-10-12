India will start their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup by taking on England and Australia in two warm up games before playing their first match in the showpiece event in the UAE and Oman. A total of 16 warm up games are scheduled to be played before the Super12 stages. The warm up games are divided into two phases. In the first phase, teams featuring in Round 1 will test their skills before the qualifiers. In the second phase, teams who have already secured a place in the Super12 round, will face off. The second phase, in which Team India will be in action, will begin on October 18 and conclude on October 20.

India's first warm up game against England will be played in Dubai on October 18 at 7:30PM IST.

On October 20, India will play their second and final warm up game against Australia at the same venue. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30PM IST.

The ICC in its release highlighted the fact that all the 16 warm up games will be played behind closed doors.

"It is pertinent to note that all of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors - no spectators will be allowed attendance," an excerpt from the media release read.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with one of the biggest matches of the tournament where they will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash.

The Virat Kohli-led side will face New Zealand on October 31 and will be up against Afghanistan on November 3.

India's last two opponents will be decided after the Round 1 (qualifier) matches of the marquee tournament.