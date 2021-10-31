Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Sunday rested from India's important T20 World Cup game against New Zealand after he "complained of back-spasm", leading to a forced change in the playing eleven. "Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel," BCCI media team said in a statement. Suryakumar's fitness issue opened the doors for Ishan Kishan's World Cup debut. The southpaw opened the batting against New Zealand but couldn't make an impact as he was dismissed for a score of 4 by Trent Boult.

Kishan opened the batting with KL Rahul but there was no joy for Team India as the New Zealand bowlers reduced Virat Kohli's team to 48/4 in 10.1 overs

Kishan (4), Rahul (18), Rohit Sharma (14) and Kohli (9) were dismissed one after another as India's top order crumbled under the pressure of trying to put a big score on the board as all the batsmen perished while trying hit big shots.

Promoted

India managed to score 110/7 in their 20 overs with Ravindra Jadeja top scoring with an unbeaten 26.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)