Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday, defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai. Chasing a target of 173 runs, Australia was put in a commanding position by Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. The Aussies reached 173 for two in 18.5 overs with Marsh smashing an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls. Warner, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament, registered 53 off 38 deliveries before losing his wicket in the 13th over to Trent Boult. The 35-year-old's power-hitting skills were on full display as he smashed four fours and three sixes. The tournament's official social media handle posted a highlight of Warner from the fifth over of the chase, where he hammered Tim Southee for a maximum between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket. It was also a moment to revel for a fan, who was seated in the stands and caught the ball. The video was well-received by fans and has been captioned as, "Take a bow, sir!".

Here is the video:

Initially the Blackcaps posted 172 for four in 20 overs courtesy of a fine knock from captain Kane Williamson. The veteran batter smashed 85 off 48 balls, registering 10 fours and three sixes.

Josh Hazlewood was in excellent bowling form for Australia and took three wickets in four overs. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer conceded only 16 runs.

Warner, in particular, had a tournament to remember as he finished second in the list of batters with the most runs in the tournament.

The former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain fought back criticism due to a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season to register 289 runs as an opener in this year's T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Babar Azam finished on top with 303 runs.