England have been dealt a big blow as left-arm paceman Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup due to a right thing strain. Mills had gone off the field on Monday during England's win over Sri Lanka in Sharjah after sustaining the injury. England and Wales Cricket Board took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"England bowler Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a right thigh strain. Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah. Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury. Surrey's Reece Topley has been added to the England World Cup squad following his role as travelling reserve," ECB said in an official statement.

Mills could only bowl 1.3 overs against Sri Lanka before leaving the field. He had conceded 19 runs in those 9 deliveries. The paceman had been in excellent form for England in the tournament, picking up 7 wickets in the first three matches.

Mills has had an injury prone career, which has seen him represent England only in 9 T20 internationals since making his debut in July 2016. Before playing in the T20 World Cup. Mills had last played an international match in May 2018.

Eoin Morgan's team has made a great start to the tournament, winning all four of their Super 12 matches in Group 1 so far. But they are yet to guarantee a place in the semi-final.