In a move that will provide a major fillip to Oman's capabilities in the world of Cricket, Oman Cricket [OC] and the England and Wales Cricket Board [ECB] have confirmed that the T20 World Cup-bound England Cricket team is holding a preparatory camp in the Sultanate. England's camp started on October 5 and it will run upto October 15. The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates between October 17 and November 14, 2021. All necessary arrangements for the training and bio-bubble for the England team have been finalised.

Pankaj Khimji, Chairman of Oman Cricket in an official release, said, "We are looking forward to welcoming the English Cricket team and their families!! I do hope they will get a chance to experience Oman's culture and hospitality. It's indeed a pleasure to host them!"

Chris Silverwood, head coach of England men's team, said: "ECB confirms the 10-day preparatory camp in Oman prior to the start of the Group 1 matches. This is part of our endeavour to acclimatise the team with the conditions. We are thankful to Oman Cricket for the support."

England is placed with Australia, defending champions West Indies, and South Africa in Group 1. The Group will also have two teams joining from the qualifying round prior to the start of the main round of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ICC men's T20 World Cup with a lower back injury ahead of the showpiece event.

The ECB said Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals.

"Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team," ECB said in a statement.