T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Live: Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has won the toss and opted to bat against Papua New Guinea
Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer won the toss and opted to bat against Papua New Guinea in match five of the first round of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The match is being played at Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat. Scotland, who defeated Bangladesh by six runs in their campaign opener, have the chance to top Group B. They are equal on points with Oman, who thrashed Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets, but trailing due to inferior net run-rate. Scotland's net run-rate is +0.300 while Oman, thanks to their massive win on Sunday, have a net run-rate of +3.135. All eyes will be on Chris Greaves who produced an all-round masterclass to help Scotland got the better of Bangladesh. Scotland, at one stage, were tottering at 53 for six when the right-handed batter bailed them out with a quick-fire knock of 45 off 28 deliveries. Then Greaves sent back Bangladesh's most experienced duo -- Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to turn the momentum in Scotland's favour. He finished with figures of two for 19 and was adjudged player of the match. (Live Scorecard)
PITCH REPORT - Athar Ali Khan says that it is hot and humid in the middle. Tells that it is a lush green outfield. Mentions that it is a good surface. Danny Morrison says that there is a little bit of moisture as well. Adds that hitting the good length areas will be the key for the bowlers.
The captain of Papua New Guinea, Assad Vala, says that the way they fought back in the earlier game was great and they have another opportunity today to get the win. Adds that they were let down by their execution while bowling and it's just about executing the plans. Mentions that there is one change, Chad Soper comes in for Damien Ravu.
Kyle Coetzer, the skippr of Scotland, says that they will bat first. Mentions that they feel the value of putting a good score on this pitch. Tells that the win against Bangladesh was nice but they will focus on today's game. Informs that there is one change. Sharif misses out and Evans comes in for him.
Papua New Guinea (Playing XI) - Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Chad Soper (In place of Damien Ravu), Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana.
Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Brad Wheal, Alasdair Evans (In place of Safyaan Sharif).
TOSS - Up goes the coin and lands in the favour of Scotland. They have elected to BAT first!
Papua New Guinea bowlers need to step up in this game. There bowlers couldn't make an impression against Oman and they will be eager to perform better against the Scots. The debutants need nothing but a win here if they stand a chance to qualify for Super 12. They have a good batting line up and would want to give a tough fight. With a lot at stake in this context, which team will come out on top? We shall find out. Stay tuned with us for further updates.
Scotland lead the head-to-head record by 2-0 against Papua New Guinea. They first met during the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifier. Both teams recently battled in Dubai during the UAE Summer T20 Bash. Scotland would look to continue their streak and are strong contenders to qualify for Super 12. They will go through if they win this match and if Oman win against Bangladesh later today.
Scotland and Papua New Guinea are set to lock horns in Match 5 of the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Both teams had contrasting fortunes in their respective opening games. Scotland were crumbling at 53/6 but Chris Greaves' all-round show made sure the Scotland edge out Bangladesh and have started their campaign on a resounding note. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, were thrashed by Oman in their opening encounter. They only managed to put 129 and their bowlers couldn't do anything as Oman won by 10 wickets. They need to pull up their socks now heading into this game as it's a do-or-die situation for them as far as the Super 12 stage is concerned. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
