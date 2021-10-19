Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer won the toss and opted to bat against Papua New Guinea in match five of the first round of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The match is being played at Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat. Scotland, who defeated Bangladesh by six runs in their campaign opener, have the chance to top Group B. They are equal on points with Oman, who thrashed Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets, but trailing due to inferior net run-rate. Scotland's net run-rate is +0.300 while Oman, thanks to their massive win on Sunday, have a net run-rate of +3.135. All eyes will be on Chris Greaves who produced an all-round masterclass to help Scotland got the better of Bangladesh. Scotland, at one stage, were tottering at 53 for six when the right-handed batter bailed them out with a quick-fire knock of 45 off 28 deliveries. Then Greaves sent back Bangladesh's most experienced duo -- Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to turn the momentum in Scotland's favour. He finished with figures of two for 19 and was adjudged player of the match. (Live Scorecard)