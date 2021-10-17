Co-hosts Oman will take on Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the Men's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The opening day of the seventh edition of the T20 WC will also see Bangladesh clash against Scotland at the same venue later in the day. The tournament is being co-hosted by the UAE and Oman after it was shifted from India last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Round 1 of the T20 World Cup will consist of eight teams battling it out in two different groups of four each. Group A has Namibia, the Netherlands, Ireland and Sri Lanka while Oman, Scotland, Bangladesh, and Papua New Guinea complete Group B.