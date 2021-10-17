Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2021, Oman vs PNG, Live Score: Oman And Papua New Guinea Clash In Tournament Opener
Oman vs PNG, Live Score: Co-hosts Oman take on Papua New Guinea in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
T20 WC: Oman and Papua New Guinea will get the tournament underway today.© AFP
Co-hosts Oman will take on Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the Men's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The opening day of the seventh edition of the T20 WC will also see Bangladesh clash against Scotland at the same venue later in the day. The tournament is being co-hosted by the UAE and Oman after it was shifted from India last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Round 1 of the T20 World Cup will consist of eight teams battling it out in two different groups of four each. Group A has Namibia, the Netherlands, Ireland and Sri Lanka while Oman, Scotland, Bangladesh, and Papua New Guinea complete Group B.
Match 1, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 17, 2021
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
Oman won the toss and elected to field
Assad Vala-led Papua New Guinea have had the most amazing journey among all the teams in the tournament. Before heading to the start of the global qualifiers for the T20 World Cup, they had lost 8 matches. But they spun the wheel of fortune and turned the tables and how. They played out of their skin to end up in the final of the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifiers. They were the table-toppers of Group B which consisted of Scotland, Netherlands and Namibia and became the first team to qualify for this mega event. It is their first-ever T20 World Cup appearance and is definitely a team to watch out for.
Oman has been one of the Asian teams who have risen through the ranks. This is their second T20 World Cup appearance. They appeared in the 2016 edition as well and stamped their authority by defeating Ireland in one of the games. It also marks their first chance at hosting an ICC event. The fact that they are playing on home soil might just bring out the best in them.
Hello and a warm welcome to the mega event, the T20 World Cup which will kick start with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea. The two sides played a couple of warm-up fixtures heading into this fixture. Oman won one out of those two while Papua New Guinea lost both their warm-up fixtures. Both sides have some impactful players who will be determined to put up a spirited show at the big platform. Both teams would look to start their campaigns on a victorious note in their bid to qualify for Super 12. Stay tuned for toss and team news.
... MATCH DAY ...