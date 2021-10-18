Australia take on New Zealand in a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi ahead of the start of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first. Martin Guptill gave a flying start to the Kiwis. Both Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup and will be looking to change that. Australia played the final of the 2010 ICC WT20, when they lost to England. New Zealand have never made it to the summit clash of a T20 World Cup and Kane Williamson would want to change that. Both teams will be looking to give game time to players and look at best possible playing XIs when they start the tournament. Australia begin their campaign on October 23 against South Africa, while New Zealand start off against Pakistan on October 26.