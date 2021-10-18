T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Australia, Warm-Up, Live Updates
Australia take on New Zealand in a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi ahead of the start of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup. Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first. Martin Guptill gave a flying start to the Kiwis. Both Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup and will be looking to change that. Australia played the final of the 2010 ICC WT20, when they lost to England. New Zealand have never made it to the summit clash of a T20 World Cup and Kane Williamson would want to change that. Both teams will be looking to give game time to players and look at best possible playing XIs when they start the tournament. Australia begin their campaign on October 23 against South Africa, while New Zealand start off against Pakistan on October 26.
NZ vs Aus Live Updates
Drinks break!
FOUR! Nicely done by Daryl Mitchell!
Swing and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Daryl Mitchell makes room to slog it but he fails to get any bat on it.
Good-length ball, around leg. Kane Williamson tucks it to the leg side and collects one.
FOUR! Top shot! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Kane Williamson gets low and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
Length ball, angling in from middle and leg. Daryl Mitchell gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls away and they take a run.
Full ball, around middle. Kane Williamson eases it to long on for a single.
Two more to end! Outside off, this is played through point for two.
FOUR! Daryl Mitchell joins the act now. He plays the reverse sweep, gets it through point. Another boundary.
On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
FOUR! The reverse sweep from Williamson! Very uncharacteristic from him but it comes off. On middle, he nails it through point. This one races away to the fence.
Flatter and on middle, holds its line. Defended.
FOUR! That is sheer timing! Beautiful! Shorter and outside off, this is guided past point. Bounary results.
Ashton Agar (1-0-7-0) is back on.
On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
Two more! Shorter and outside off, Williamson comes down the track and cuts it past point. Two taken.
Two more! Yet another half volley, this is driven through covers for two.
Outside off and shorter, this is slapped through covers for one.
Better from Marsh! A slower one, fuller and outside off, Mitchell looks to go downtown but is beaten.
SIX! This is poor from Marsh! He has just not got his line right. A half volley on the pads again, this is whipped over the square leg fence for a biggie.