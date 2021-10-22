Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup, Namibia vs Ireland, Live Score: Ireland Look To Get Back To Winning Ways vs Namibia
T20 World Cup 2021, Namibia vs Ireland, Live Score: Ireland will push for a win against Namibia after losing to Sri Lanka in their last match.
T20 WC: Ireland will look to give their best in a crucial encounter vs Namibia today.© Instagram
After a disappointing loss against Sri Lanka, Ireland will look to regain their form when they take on Namibia in a Group Stage match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah today. Having won both their warm-up games against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh, and one league match vs Netherlands by seven wickets, Ireland eventually lost to Sri Lanka. Namibia, on the other hand, are coming off from a win against Netherlands by six wickets. However, they started off poorly as they lost both their warm-up ties against Oman and Scotland and then their league fixture to Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 11, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 22, 2021
Play In Progress
NAM
IRE
3/0 (1.1)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.57
% chance to win
IRE 55%
NAM 45%
Batsman
Paul Stirling
1 (3)
Kevin O'Brien
1* (4)
Bowler
Ruben Trumpelmann
3/0 (1)
David Wiese
0/0 (0.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup, check out the T20 World Cup Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Live Cricket Score, Namibia vs Ireland
No run.
A touch fuller this time, around off, Kevin O'Brien pushes this to the fielder placed at point.
Ruben Trumpelmann starts with a back-of-a-length delivery around off, Paul Stirling opens up the face of his blade and guides this to third man for a run. Ireland are underway!
The game is set to begin. But first it is time for the national anthems, as both the teams lineup in the middle. It will be the Irish anthem first followed by the one of Namibia. Now, the Namibia players spreadout to their respective fielding positions. Followed by Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien who come out to open for Ireland. Ruben Trumpelmann to start with the ball.
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull and Russel Arnold are inspecting the deck. Russel Arnold says that there are a lot of cracks but the pitch is rolled well and will hold. Simon Doull says that back of a length is they key for pacers. Mentions that it is all about getting your lengths right and the bowlers must target the stumps and the pads.
The skipper of Namibia, Gerhard Erasmus, says that they would have bowled first and it is a new wicket and they will look to put them under pressure early on. Says that they have great momentum from the previous game and they will look to carry on the same. Informs that they have one change as Pikky Ya France comes in place of Stephan Baard. Shares that this change is purely tactical and they want to play another spinner on this deck.
Andy Balbirnie, the Irish skipper, is up for a chat. He says that they will bat first. Mentions that they want to put runs on the board and put pressure on Namibia. Tells that if they can put on a good total, they are confident of defending it. Tells that they are not sure of how the pitch will play. Informs that there are no changes to the side.
Namibia (Playing XI) - Pikky Ya France (In for Stephan Baard), Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.
Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (WK), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.
TOSS – Both the skippers stride out to the middle for the toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Ireland. They have opted to BAT first.
Namibia had a poor start to their campaign as they were knocked out for 96 by Sri Lanka in their first match. However, the side roared back in an admirable fashion against Netherlands. The talk of the town, David Wiese was the hero for them who arrived and smashed 66 off just 40 balls and finished the game in grand fashion to hand a defeat and knock Netherlands out of the tournament. Their top order hasn't really clicked and will be eyeing telling contribution coming into this fixture. Both teams are well-matched on paper. Namibia cannot be ruled out but they also will be aware of Ireland's experience. Only time will tell who will progress further. Stay tuned for further updates.
Ireland in their last match had control over Sri Lanka in the initial phases of the game but then the opposition took the game away from them and eventually, they lost the match by a whopping 70 runs. Irish batters had no answers to Sri Lanka's varied bowling attack and now they need to step up. They will be vary of the threat Namibia possesses and this is the only opportunity for them to make it through the next round. Their batting hasn't really fired and with the likes of Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, they would be keen to put all their experience into play in what is a virtual knockout fixture.
Ireland will take on Namibia in the penultimate game of the qualifiers of the T20 World Cup. Unlike Group B, the qualification scenario is much simpler in Group A. Sri Lanka are already through to the Super 12 and whoever wins here will advance further. Both teams would be keen to bring on their 'A' game as they are in a do-or-die situation. Both teams will be aiming for a win in pursuit of progressing to the next round of the stages. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...