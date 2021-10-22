After a disappointing loss against Sri Lanka, Ireland will look to regain their form when they take on Namibia in a Group Stage match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah today. Having won both their warm-up games against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh, and one league match vs Netherlands by seven wickets, Ireland eventually lost to Sri Lanka. Namibia, on the other hand, are coming off from a win against Netherlands by six wickets. However, they started off poorly as they lost both their warm-up ties against Oman and Scotland and then their league fixture to Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)